After Iran and the U.S. agreed to temporarily allow free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic has signaled new rules for the future.

ARCHIVE – Tankers and cargo ships can be seen in the Gulf of Oman, along the shipping routes between the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

Fees for security, environmental services, and insurance would not be collected for a 60-day period, the recently established Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced in English on X.

It has been apparent for some time that Iran would advocate for the collection of fees in the strategic strait as part of the agreement with the U.S. What appears to be new in the latest announcement is the reference to potential insurance costs. The British “Financial Times” also reports, citing shipping industry sources, that new insurance conditions are emerging in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Iranian authority’s announcement, applications for passage must be submitted online to the authority—even during the transition period—with at least 48 hours’ notice. An email address and a website were listed as contact options. Among the conditions required for transit, the publication mentions only the passage corridor along the Iranian coast near the island of Larak. It also lists mandatory insurance for transit.

Transits through the Strait of Hormuz on the rise – number of mines to be cleared unclear

Meanwhile, the shipping data provider AXSMarine reported the sharpest increase in transits through the strait in the past two months. On Thursday, the company counted 25 transits. Before the conflict broke out, there had been over a hundred daily passages. In addition, the company recently recorded the most severe disruption of ship signals since the start of the war.

It is also unclear whether and how many sea mines Iran has laid in the area. The British newspaper *The Guardian* quotes a statement by Phil Belcher, a shipping expert with the Intertanko association, who said that, according to his latest information, 80 mines had been laid in the strait. In a report from mid-May, the U.S. broadcaster CBS News cited anonymous U.S. intelligence officials as saying that the U.S. had identified at least ten mines in the area.