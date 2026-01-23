According to the judiciary, 3,519 people have been killed in Iran as a result of the U.S. and Israeli attacks. These are the latest figures from the forensic medical service, said judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir to the state-run Iranian news agency IRNA on Monday.

Jahangir did not specify a time frame. In mid-April, the Iranian forensic medical service had already published slightly lower figures (3,375), which it described as final. At that time, it was reported that the dead included 496 women as well as 383 children and minors. According to the new figures, 517 women were killed; figures for children and minors were not disclosed. In April, it was reported that most of the victims were in the capital, Tehran, in the city of Isfahan in the center of the country, and in the coastal province of Hormozgan.

The actual death toll could be significantly higher. The Norway-based human rights organization Hengaw reported in April that at least 7,650 people had been killed, including 1,030 civilians. The casualty figures cannot be independently verified.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. The attacks were primarily directed against missile and air defense positions, military facilities, the political leadership, and facilities related to Iran’s nuclear program. However, Tehran also reported attacks on civilian facilities. A ceasefire has been in effect since April 8, though it has been violated on occasion.