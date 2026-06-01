ARCHIVE - The launch of missile and drone units during a military exercise by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Sepahnews/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Following the US attack in the province of Hormuzgan in the south of the country, the base from which the attack originated was attacked by Iran's armed forces, the elite force said in a statement. The location was not mentioned.

Earlier that morning, the Gulf state of Kuwait had sounded the alarm about enemy air strikes. The army remained silent on the origin of the drones and missiles and the targets of the attacks. The population was called upon to follow the instructions of the security authorities. As in other Gulf states, the US military maintains bases there that are only a few hundred kilometers away from Iran as the crow flies.

The USA and Iran have been struggling for days to reach a framework agreement to extend the ceasefire that has been in place since April 8th and for further negotiations. According to the US military, it bombed radar and drone control centers in Iran over the weekend after Tehran allegedly shot down a US drone. Despite the ceasefire, there have recently been renewed exchanges of fire.