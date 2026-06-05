Iran's armed forces have reportedly fired warning shots at US warships off its southern coast. Two US destroyers were thus pushed back from the Arabian Sea.

According to its own statements Iran reports warning shots at US warships

This emerged from an army statement broadcast by state radio. Kamikaze drones and anti-ship cruise missiles had been fired.

A state television reporter said that the incident had taken place in the past 48 hours. According to him, the US navy wanted to enter the Persian Gulf with its navigation systems switched off.

Iran's armed forces had taken control of the strait, which is of great importance to the global economy as an export route for fertilizer, oil and liquid gas, shortly after the start of the war. For its part, the USA has imposed a naval blockade to prevent Iran from exporting oil. In recent weeks, there have been isolated incidents of mutual shelling.

Israel and the USA launched a war against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire has been in place since the beginning of April. Negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a framework agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping have been stalled for weeks.