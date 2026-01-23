Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared in public for nearly four months—not even at the funeral of his father, Ali Khamenei. What is actually known about Iran's most powerful man?

Mojtaba Khamenei has never appeared in public since his appointment as Supreme Leader.

No public appearances Iran's new leader remains a mystery—no one knows where he is

Here's what it's all about Since his appointment in March, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has never appeared in public.

Experts are discussing various reasons—ranging from concerns about his safety to possible injuries and power struggles within the regime.

To this day, there is no confirmed information about his health or whereabouts. Summary created with

When Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on February 28, his son Mojtaba assumed the most powerful position in the Islamic Republic. The Supreme Leader is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, determines the country’s strategic direction, and has the final say on virtually all major political and security issues—at least in theory.

For, of all times, during the region’s most serious military conflict in decades, the new leader remains out of the public eye. Mojtaba Khamenei was not seen on television, at public appearances, or during the days-long mourning ceremonies for his father.

Even the funeral in Mashhad took place without him. Three of Ali Khamenei’s four sons attended the funeral—but the new Supreme Leader, of all people, was absent. Instead, the regime has merely released written statements attributed to him.

Absence fuels speculation

It is highly unusual for a Supreme Leader in Iran to remain out of the public eye for months on end. His father, Ali Khamenei, was a constant presence for nearly four decades and regularly set the country’s political course through speeches and public appearances.

The "New York Times" therefore refers to a "vacuum at the top of the regime". Historian Ali Ansari of the University of St. Andrews sums up the situation: “There is, in fact, no longer any central authority to bring together the various factions vying for influence.”

In fact, different factions are currently at odds with one another, and a power struggle is raging behind the scenes. While hardliners reject any rapprochement with the U.S. and even talks with President Donald Trump’s administration, incumbent President Massoud Peseschkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi continue to favor negotiations.

Until now, the supreme leader had always had the final say in these discussions. But with him no longer making public appearances, there is a growing sense that other key figures in the government have taken the reins.

Is Khamenei injured—or is he in hiding?

There has been speculation for months about why Mojtaba Khamenei has disappeared. According to various media reports he was reportedly injured in the airstrike that killed his father. Among other things, facial and leg injuries have been mentioned. However, this information has never been officially confirmed.

Iranian leaders deny such reports and instead cite security concerns. Iran expert Wilfried Buchta also cites security reasons in an interview with “NZZ." Following his father’s assassination, Mojtaba Khamenei is said to be one of Israel’s top targets.

According to Iran expert Buchta, all communication is therefore likely to be strictly controlled. Even cell phones and computers could be off-limits; messages might only be transmitted by hand or verbally.

Who is really in power in Iran right now?

The constant absence of the new revolutionary leader also raises another question: Who is currently making the decisions?

The *New York Times* reports, citing insiders, that the Revolutionary Guards, in particular, have further expanded their influence. At the same time, there are indications of a more collective decision-making process than there was under Ali Khamenei.

Other experts also see power increasingly shifting to the security agencies. Even before his appointment, Mojtaba Khamenei was considered an important liaison between his father’s office and the Revolutionary Guards. Now, this very network could ensure that the state apparatus continues to function even without public appearances by the Supreme Leader.

But the central question remains: Can an invisible leader assert his authority?

The son is still just getting started

The *New York Times* quotes members of the public who expressly hope to finally see Mojtaba Khamenei in public. They expect him to send a message of strength to the country’s opponents. Others, however, express understanding for his caution and point to the high risk of assassination.

Historian Ali Ansari believes, however, that Mojtba Khamenei is likely to face an uphill battle. His father built up his power over decades and consolidated his authority step by step. His son must now begin this process under significantly more difficult conditions. “Unless he is an exceptionally strong personality, he will likely take a back seat,” the “New York Times” quotes him as saying.

Only one thing is certain at this point: There is no reliable information about Mojtaba Khamenei's health or whereabouts. Although the Iranian leadership regularly issues written statements on his behalf, he has not made any public appearances.

Whether this is actually due to security concerns, health issues, or a deliberate leadership style remains unclear for now. Clarity is unlikely to emerge until Iran’s most powerful man himself reappears in public.

With material from DPA.