According to estimates by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has now amassed a much larger quantity of enriched uranium than agreed in the nuclear deal. Imago

With the expiry on Saturday of the international nuclear agreement with Iran, which came into force ten years ago, Tehran has emphasized that it is no longer bound by the "restrictions" of the agreement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The international nuclear agreement with Iran (JCPOA) expired on October 18, 2025.

Tehran has officially declared the previous restrictions on its nuclear program to be over.

While the West accuses Iran of aiming for a nuclear bomb, Tehran emphasizes its adherence to diplomacy and refers to the civilian use of nuclear energy. Show more

From now on, "all provisions (of the agreement), including the restrictions on Iran's nuclear program and related mechanisms, will be considered terminated", according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry. At the same time, Tehran emphasized "Iran's firm commitment to diplomacy".

The expiration date of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was set for October 18, 2025 - exactly ten years after the text was adopted by the UN through Resolution 2231.

After years of negotiations with the five UN veto powers - the USA, China, Russia, France and the UK - as well as Germany, the nuclear agreement with Iran was concluded in Vienna in 2015. It was intended to ensure, through restrictions and controls, that Iran could not develop nuclear weapons. At the same time, Iran was permitted to use nuclear energy for civilian purposes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Sanctions against Iran back in force

However, the USA unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term in office and subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran. As a result, Tehran gradually withdrew from its obligations set out in the agreement and ramped up uranium enrichment.

Efforts by the Europeans to reach an agreement on the nuclear deal failed in the summer, and far-reaching UN sanctions against Iran were reinstated in September. Nevertheless, the search for a diplomatic solution is to continue.

According to estimates by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has now amassed a much larger quantity of enriched uranium than agreed in the nuclear deal. The West accuses Iran of aiming for a nuclear bomb, which Tehran rejects.