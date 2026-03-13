During the night, Iran threatened to greatly expand its attacks on oil facilities in Gulf states. A militia in Iraq claims responsibility for the downing of a US tanker jet. And a soldier has been killed in an attack on French troops stationed in Iraq. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

The Revolutionary Guards are blocking the Strait of Hormuz and threatening further strikes against the USA and Israel. The power apparatus also seems to have the situation under control at home.

blue News summarizes what happened on Friday night.

Iran threatens far-reaching attacks on oil facilities in the Gulf

During the night, Iran threatened to greatly expand its attacks on oil facilities in Gulf states if its own energy infrastructure is attacked by the USA and Israel. "We will set fire to the region's oil and gas if there is even the slightest attack on Iran's energy infrastructure and ports," said a spokesman for the Iranian army's Central Operations Command.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard had already announced retaliatory strikes for attacks on Iranian ports on Wednesday. Should a corresponding US threat be carried out, no port or economic center in the Persian Gulf would be safe, according to its spokesman.

An oil tanker burns in a port near the southern Iraqi city of Basra after an Iranian attack (March 11, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo

Iran has already attacked oil facilities in the region and has also attacked cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied gas is normally transported.

US tanker plane crashes in Iraq

The US armed forces say they have lost a tanker plane in the war with Iran. "The incident occurred in allied airspace," the US command responsible for the region (Centcom) announced on X. It was not due to enemy fire or fire from allies. Rescue operations are continuing.

According to Centcom, two aircraft were involved in the incident. One had landed safely, while the other, a KC-135, had "come down" in western Iraq. Further details of the incident were not initially known.

KC-135 tanker aircraft (archive image) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Hiro Komae

The Iranian army, however, claimed in a statement broadcast by state television that a group in Iraq allied with Tehran had shot down the plane with a missile. The Reuters news agency reported that the Islamic Resistance Movement in Iraq, an umbrella organization of armed groups supported by Iran, had claimed responsibility for shooting down the tanker. In a statement, the group said it had shot down the plane "in defense of our country's sovereignty and airspace", wrote Die Zeit.

French soldier killed in drone attack in Iraq

A soldier has been killed in an attack on French troops stationed in Iraq. Other military personnel were injured in the attack in the northern region of Erbil, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron. According to previous information from the Ministry of Defense, it was a drone attack in which six French soldiers were injured. They had been involved in counter-terrorism training measures with Iraqi partners. The injured were immediately taken to the nearest medical center, it said.

According to the governor of Erbil, two drones were involved in the attack, wrote the newspaper "Le Parisien". The attack took place at a base around 40 kilometers southwest of Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq. It initially remained unclear who was behind the attack.

Macron described the attack on the French troops stationed in Iraq since 2015 in the fight against terrorism as unacceptable. Their presence in Iraq was exclusively part of the fight against terrorism. The war in Iran could not justify such attacks.

USA allows temporary purchase of Russian oil

The US government wants to counteract the sharp rise in oil prices caused by the war in Iran: in order to improve the supply on the world market, countries are allowed to temporarily buy Russian oil that is already on ships. This was explained by Finance Minister Scott Bessent on Platform X. The temporary exemption from US sanctions is to apply until April 11.

.@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime.



To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 12, 2026

Russia, which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years, should be able to increase its income from crude oil sales, at least in the short term. However, Bessent argued that Russia would not benefit financially in any significant way from this "narrowly defined" exception.

The US has been imposing sanctions on the Russian oil sector for years. This is another reason why Moscow often relies on sanctioned ships, which are part of the so-called shadow fleet, for exports on the high seas. Countries and companies that do business with them could normally run the risk of becoming the target of sanctions themselves.