The Strait of Hormuz is only dozens of kilometers wide at its narrowest point. (archive picture) Bild: -/Nasa/dpa

Iran will not bow to Donald Trump's ultimatum - and is threatening massive retaliation if the US president makes good on his announcements.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following US President Trump's ultimatum, Iran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz completely.

The USA wants to attack Iranian power plants.

Shipping traffic through the strait has already come to an almost complete standstill due to the war with Iran. Show more

Following an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, Iran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz completely if the US attacks Iranian power plants. The strait, which is important for the global oil trade, would then be completely closed and only reopened once the destroyed power plants had been rebuilt, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on state broadcaster Irib.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has already largely come to a standstill as a result of the Iranian war. Iran, which is under attack from the USA and Israel, has recently repeatedly attacked ships in the region. However, individual ships have also been able to pass through the strait.

On Sunday night (CET), Trump threatened Iran with the destruction of its energy facilities if the country did not open the Strait of Hormuz completely and "without threats" within 48 hours. Otherwise, the US would attack and destroy Iran's power plants, "starting with the biggest one!", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In return, Iran had already threatened to target all energy infrastructure and desalination plants with connections to the US in the entire Gulf region. The Revolutionary Guards have now also announced that they will attack all power plants, energy infrastructure and information and communication technology in Israel - and "all comparable companies in the region with US shareholders".