ARCHIVE - Three F-16 fighter jets from the USA. Photo: Georg Wendt/dpa Keystone

Following the latest US attacks on Iranian targets, the tone between Washington and Tehran has once again escalated. The Iranian Foreign Ministry speaks of a serious breach of the ceasefire and threatens retaliation. The tensions are increasingly overshadowing the ongoing peace talks.

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The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the latest US attacks as a gross violation of the ceasefire and threatened retaliation. "Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave any provocative act unanswered and will not tolerate the slightest hesitation in defending Iran's national sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement. These aggressive actions, launched in parallel to the peace process brokered by Pakistan, had revealed the "malicious will" of the US government.

According to its own statements, the US military had previously attacked Iranian missile positions in the south of the country as well as boats attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesman for the responsible regional command of the US armed forces explained that the latest "attacks in self-defense" served to protect troops from threats from Iranian forces.

Israel and the USA had attacked Iran on February 28. There has been a ceasefire in the war since April 8. Nevertheless, there have already been several mutual attacks around the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest attacks and Israel's actions in Lebanon overshadow the ongoing negotiations to settle the Iran war. Pakistan is mediating between the USA and Iran.