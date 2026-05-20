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Draft law Iran wants to offer 50 million euros bounty on Trump and Netanyahu

Helene Laube

20.5.2026

The Iranian parliament wants to offer a bounty on the heads of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A corresponding bill is to be voted on shortly.

20.05.2026, 06:33

20.05.2026, 06:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A bill provides for million-dollar rewards for the killing of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • A corresponding bill provides for a reward of 50 million euros for anyone who kills one of the three people, according to various media reports.
  • Iran justifies its actions with "retaliation".
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Iran apparently wants to put a bounty on the heads of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A corresponding draft law envisages a reward of 50 million euros for anyone who kills one of the three people, reports the Jerusalem Post, citing Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian National Security Commission.

Leading the war against Iran together: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) visiting US President Donald Trump at his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida. (December 29, 2025)
Leading the war against Iran together: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) visiting US President Donald Trump at his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida. (December 29, 2025)
Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A bounty has also been placed on the commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom), Admiral Brad Cooper.

The bill, entitled "Mutual Measures of the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic", is one of several bills aimed at officially enshrining the regime's threats against international heads of state and government, according to reports.

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Retaliation for Khamenei's assassination

According to Ebrahim Azizi, the action was a "necessary" retaliation for the assassination of former religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the US-Israeli attacks at the end of February, media reports said. "This is our right," Azizi continued. "Just as our imam died a martyr's death, the president of the United States must face any Muslim or any free person."

Daniel Cohen, Head of the Diplomatic Counterterrorism Program at Reichman University near Tel Aviv, described Iran's actions to the "Jerusalem Post" as primarily psychological warfare. At the same time, he pointed out that the reward being offered should now receive significantly more attention, as it was announced directly by the Iranian regime.

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