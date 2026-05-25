In the struggle for a framework agreement in the Iran war, it seems to take one step forward and then a few steps back almost every day. So what is at stake?

ARCHIVE - An Israeli man looks at the tail section of a ballistic missile fired by Iran in the Jewish settlement in the northern Jordan Valley. Photo: Oren Ziv/dpa

On Monday, Iran's foreign office spokesman Ismail Baghai told reporters that a 14-point memorandum of understanding was under discussion. However, the details are still unclear. The spokesman confirmed media reports that it was a 60-day framework agreement to end the war. At this point, there are no discussions about the nuclear program. Talks could take place within the 60-day period.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Either the deal with Iran will be great and meaningful, or there will be no deal". He added that he did not want an agreement that would lead to a nuclear bomb for Iran.

Iran's nuclear program

Iran's nuclear program is seen as the main reason for the start of the war against Iran at the end of February. As in the previous year, American and Israeli attacks targeted the nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic.

Media reports in recent days contradict each other as to whether the nuclear issue will be resolved in the framework agreement. Iran denies this, possibly also to appease hardliners in its own country. It is a key issue for the USA.

Since the end of the 1990s, Iran's nuclear program has repeatedly caused controversy. Although the Iranian leadership has repeatedly affirmed that it is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program, the issue has remained internationally controversial.

According to Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz, there has never been any public evidence that Iran has made a political decision to produce nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, Tehran's claim of a purely peaceful nuclear program is also not credible. Rather, uranium enrichment is a symbol of Iran's sovereignty, scientific achievements and independence from Western pressure.

"It is therefore unlikely that any Iranian government - especially not the current regime - will completely abandon enrichment under realistic diplomatic conditions," Citrinowicz wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been committed to the fight against Iran's nuclear armament for decades. On Sunday, he announced that in a telephone conversation with Trump the previous evening, both had agreed "that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat". This means that Iran's uranium enrichment facilities must be dismantled and the stockpile of highly enriched uranium removed from the country.

Strait of Hormuz

With Iran's armed forces taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the country has brought new leverage to the long-standing negotiations with the USA. This is because the situation in the Strait, which is important for the energy industry, is a burden on household incomes and economic development worldwide.

In mid-April, the USA imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports. For Iran, this means losses in the important oil business.

Iranian foreign office spokesman Ismail Baghai said that the USA would have to lift the blockade in an initial phase. At the same time, the Islamic Republic would take measures to ensure "safe passage through the strait".

Iran emphasizes that the Strait of Hormuz is a matter for the neighboring states of Iran and Oman. To ensure that ships can pass through the strait safely, services are offered for which a fee must be paid. Little is known about an accumulation of dangerous situations for ships in the strait apart from attacks from the time before the outbreak of the war.

However, Baghai also said that Iran wanted to safeguard "the interests and benefits of the world community in the Strait of Hormuz in the best possible way".

Missile program

The Iranian missile program threatens Israel and the Gulf states in particular. Trump and Israel have spoken in the past of destroying Iran's missile arsenal. However, the missile program is reportedly excluded from the draft framework agreement.

If this turns out to be true, it would be a clear defeat from Israel's point of view. In the past, Netanyahu has repeatedly and harshly criticized the fact that the nuclear agreement with Iran agreed under the leadership of former US President Barack Obama in 2015 did not limit the missile arsenal.

Iran's allies in the region

Iran relies on a network of anti-Israeli allies in the region, in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and the Gaza Strip. The most powerful of these militias is the Lebanese Hezbollah. According to the US news portal "Axios", a draft for the framework agreement also provides for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel is fiercely opposed to such a link between the various fronts.

According to Netanyahu, Trump has assured him that Israel still has the "right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including in Lebanon". Although there is officially a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel and Hezbollah continue to attack each other on a daily basis.

Iran's foreign office spokesman said that the draft framework agreement includes a ceasefire in Lebanon.