Israel has fired on targets in Tehran and Beirut following attacks by Hezbollah and Iran. Several states warn of an Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon. And the EU rules out an operation off Iran's coast. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, Abolfasl Shekarshi, has threatened the United States with counter-attacks in the event of further attacks on the oil island of Kharg.

For the time being, the EU will not participate in a possible military operation to secure oil and gas transports through the Strait of Hormuz. Show more

The USA and Israel have already attacked thousands of targets in Iran from the air. And the war continues - as do Tehran's counter-attacks. Israel is also stepping up its operations in Lebanon.

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night (17.3.).

Iran warns USA of further attack on Charg oil island

The spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, Abolfasl Shekarshi, has threatened the United States with counter-attacks in the event of further attacks on the oil island of Kharg. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Shekarshi claimed that Iran would attack the oil and gas facilities of all states involved in possible attacks.

According to the regional command Centcom, the US military bombed around 90 targets on the island, which is central to Iran's oil exports, on Saturday. US President Donald Trump also warned that any obstruction of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would end his previous restraint towards Iran's oil infrastructure on the island.

Satellite image of the island of Kharg, which is central to Iranian oil exports. (March 14, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, denied a media report about contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff. His last exchange with Witkoff had taken place before the start of the war. The Axios portal had previously reported, citing a US official and an informed source, that a direct communication channel had allegedly been reactivated between the two sides in recent days.

"Not our war": EU rules out deployment off Iran's coast

For the time being, the EU will not take part in a possible military operation to secure oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. "No one wants to be actively involved in this war," said EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas in the evening after consultations with the foreign ministers of the member states in Brussels with regard to the Israeli and American attacks against Iran. "This is not our war."

The question of possible EU involvement in securing merchant shipping in the strait between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula had arisen following statements by US President Donald Trump. He had called on European allies to make a contribution. One possible option so far has been an expansion of the EU operation "Aspides". This had already been launched in 2024 to protect merchant shipping through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Kallas now said that there was no willingness among the member states to extend the mandate for the operation to the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, however, a clear desire had been expressed to strengthen Operation Aspides. The risk of the militant Islamist Huthi from Yemen interfering in the Iran war was real, she explained. That is why we must remain vigilant. The Houthi militia is supported by Iran and recently announced its "full and unwavering solidarity" with Tehran.

The Red Sea and the adjoining Gulf of Aden to the south are considered one of the world's most important trade routes. They lie between north-east Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and form a central link between the Mediterranean (via the Suez Canal) and the Indian Ocean (via the Bab al-Mandab Strait). The Houthi militia operating from Yemen has repeatedly attacked merchant ships there in the past, which is why they are now being escorted by international forces. Germany is also participating in the operation, but does not currently have a ship on site.

Attacks on Tehran and Beirut, Israel mobilizes reservists again

During the night, Israel again carried out attacks on targets in Iran and Lebanon. According to the military, infrastructure was attacked in the Iranian capital Tehran. In the Lebanese capital Beirut, the attacks targeted several facilities belonging to the Iranian-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah, according to Israeli reports. According to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, three southern suburbs of Beirut were affected.

The Israeli army had previously reported that missiles fired from Iran were heading towards Israel. "Defense systems are being deployed to intercept the threat," it said. People in the affected areas were called upon to seek shelter. After a short time, the rocket alert was lifted again and the all-clear was given.

Hezbollah reported several attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon during the night. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced the expansion of the deployment of ground troops in the region. The army is mobilizing more reservists, said spokesman Effie Defrin. At present, more than 100,000 reserve soldiers are already deployed on all fronts. In Lebanon, there is growing concern about a large-scale ground invasion by Israel followed by an occupation.

Several states have warned Israel against such a move. "A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict," announced the heads of state and government of Germany, France, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom. The countries also condemned Hezbollah's decision to join Iran's attacks on Israel.