ARCHIVE - Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, then candidate for the presidential elections, speaks at an election rally. (to dpa: "Iran: Winning concessions through missiles, not talks") Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

"We trust neither guarantees nor words. Only actions are decisive," wrote Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf on X. The real winner of an agreement is the one who is better prepared for war the day after, he added. Ghalibaf wrote that Iran does not gain concessions through talks, "but through missiles".

According to the US, the USA and Iran are approaching an agreement on an extension of the ceasefire and further negotiations. Much progress has been made on a memorandum of understanding, but some points are still being worked on, said US Vice President JD Vance. However, it remains to be seen whether President Donald Trump will agree.

Tehran said that a preliminary agreement had not yet been formulated and had therefore not been confirmed.