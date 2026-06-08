Following Israeli attacks during the night, the airport in Tehran has suspended operations until further notice. Flights from Mehrabad Airport are currently suspended, the pro-government Mehr news agency reported, citing an official statement.

ARCHIVE - The Damavand peak, the highest peak in Iran, can be seen in south-east Tehran. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

In addition, air defense is active in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah to intercept enemy missiles, it added. The city's airport is also suspending operations until further notice, according to an additional report by the agency.

There were no casualties or injuries in attacks on targets in Tabris in the north of the country, the state news agency Irna reported. The reports cannot be independently verified.

On Sunday evening, Iran attacked Israel with rockets. During the night, Israel responded with airstrikes on targets in various parts of Iran.