Predecessor killed on Saturday Iranian defense minister dies one day after taking office

Dominik Müller

3.3.2026

He was only in office for a short time: the new Iranian Defense Minister Seyed Majid Eb Al-Reza is reportedly dead.
He was only in office for a short time: the new Iranian Defense Minister Seyed Majid Eb Al-Reza is reportedly dead.
Barely in office, he is already dead: Seyed Majid Eb Al-Reza, Iran's defense minister since Monday, has died in an attack, according to Israeli media.

03.03.2026, 14:50

03.03.2026, 15:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to Israeli media, Iranian Defense Minister Seyed Majid Eb Al-Reza was killed in an attack shortly after taking office.
  • His predecessor Amir Nasirzadeh was killed in attacks on Saturday.
  • In addition to the two defense ministers, other high-ranking Iranian leaders have been killed since Saturday.
Attack on Iran. Israel allegedly bombed Iranian expert council +++ Trump examines support for Kurdish ground troops

Attack on IranIsrael allegedly bombed Iranian expert council +++ Trump examines support for Kurdish ground troops

It was only on Monday that Seyed Majid Eb Al-Reza took office as Iranian Defense Minister after his predecessor Amir Nasirzadeh was reportedly killed in US-Israeli attacks on Saturday. Now Eb Al-Reza is also said to have fallen victim to an attack, Israeli media report. The report has not yet been independently verified.

Virtually no information is known about Eb Al-Reza due to his short time in office. This is not the case with his predecessor Nasirzadeh: he began his career as a pilot of Iranian fighter jets, then rose to become head of the air force and became defense minister in 2024. In the summer, he warned the USA against attacks: "If a conflict is imposed on us, all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly attack them in the host countries," said Nasirzadeh.

In addition to the two defense ministers, several high-ranking politicians have already been killed in Iran - most notably Head of State Ali Khamenei. Among the fatalities are the Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces, Abdolrahim Mussawis, and the leader of the Revolutionary Guards, Mohammed Pakpur.

At the weekend, Israel and the USA attacked Iran. Iran responded with counter-attacks. In the meantime, the war has not only spread to the Gulf States, but also to Lebanon. After Israel was bombarded with rockets from there, 52 people were killed and 154 injured in Israeli counter-attacks on the Hezbollah militia, according to the government in Beirut.

Attack on Iran. Israel allegedly bombed Iranian expert council +++ Trump examines support for Kurdish ground troops

