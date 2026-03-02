A drone has struck the British base at Akrotiri. KEYSTONE

Following a suspected drone attack on the British base at Akrotiri, the situation on Cyprus continues to escalate. Easyjet is canceling all flights between the UK and the Mediterranean island - at least until Thursday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Easyjet has canceled all flights between the UK and Cyprus until Thursday.

Previously, the British airbase Akrotiri on Cyprus was presumably hit by a drone.

According to the UK, it is taking part in a defensive operation against Iran and is also using bases in Cyprus. Show more

The low-cost airline easyJet has temporarily suspended all connections between the UK and Cyprus. According to the airline, flights will remain canceled until at least Thursday.

Among those affected are the routes from Larnaca to London Gatwick and from Paphos to London Gatwick and Manchester. Flights to Berlin do not currently appear to be affected by the decision.

British involvement in the Middle East

The United Kingdom says it is taking part in a defensive military operation against Iran in the Middle East. According to Defense Secretary John Healey , British aircraft will shoot down drones and missiles if they detect them.

The British Ministry of Defence has confirmed that an Iranian drone struck a Royal Air Force base in #Cyprus, The Independent reports, citing a ministry spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/PKdUZyJpb2 — Russian Market (@runews) March 2, 2026

The missions will be launched in Bahrain and Cyprus, among other places. The UK maintains two military bases there.

Impact on the airfield

According to a report by the Cyprus Mail news portal, a "small drone" hit the airfield of the base. The Politis portal published videos in which alarm sirens can be heard. Explosions and sirens were also heard in the nearby town, several Cypriot media reported.

For security reasons, schools in the region of the base west of the port city of Limassol remained closed on Monday, as reported by Cypriot radio.

Government rejects missile reports

Over the weekend, the Cypriot government rejected reports that Iranian missiles had been fired towards the island. British Defense Secretary John Healey had previously warned of "increasingly indiscriminate Iranian retaliatory attacks". He told Sky News that two Iranian missiles had been fired in the direction of Cyprus.