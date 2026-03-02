Government informedIranian drone strikes Cyprus - airline cancels all connections
dpa
2.3.2026 - 10:35
Following a suspected drone attack on the British base at Akrotiri, the situation on Cyprus continues to escalate. Easyjet is canceling all flights between the UK and the Mediterranean island - at least until Thursday.
DPA
02.03.2026, 10:35
dpa
Easyjet has canceled all flights between the UK and Cyprus until Thursday.
Previously, the British airbase Akrotiri on Cyprus was presumably hit by a drone.
According to the UK, it is taking part in a defensive operation against Iran and is also using bases in Cyprus.
The missions will be launched in Bahrain and Cyprus, among other places. The UK maintains two military bases there.
Impact on the airfield
According to a report by the Cyprus Mail news portal, a "small drone" hit the airfield of the base. The Politis portal published videos in which alarm sirens can be heard. Explosions and sirens were also heard in the nearby town, several Cypriot media reported.
For security reasons, schools in the region of the base west of the port city of Limassol remained closed on Monday, as reported by Cypriot radio.
Government rejects missile reports
Over the weekend, the Cypriot government rejected reports that Iranian missiles had been fired towards the island. British Defense Secretary John Healey had previously warned of "increasingly indiscriminate Iranian retaliatory attacks". He told Sky News that two Iranian missiles had been fired in the direction of Cyprus.