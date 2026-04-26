ARCHIVE - The Kremlin (right) and the skyscraper district of Moskva City (behind) shine in the afternoon sun on the ice-covered Moskva River. Photo: Ulf Mauder/dpa Keystone

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in Moscow for talks on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed in an interview with Russian state agencies that President Vladimir Putin intends to meet with the Iranian foreign minister. He did not give any further details. Shortly beforehand, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow had also announced Araghchi's forthcoming visit.

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Moscow and Tehran are strategic allies, but Russia is not prepared to support its partner militarily in the current conflict with the USA. Tehran is primarily receiving diplomatic backing from the Kremlin.

On Sunday, Araghchi traveled to Islamabad for a short visit in order to once again convey Iranian conditions for an end to the war to Pakistani mediators, as reported by the Tasnim news agency. It is still unclear when and if there will be a new round of negotiations with the USA in Pakistan.