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According to the report Iranians cut off from the internet for 56 days

SDA

24.4.2026 - 10:26

ARCHIVE - An Iranian VPN service appears on a cell phone screen. Photo: -/dpa
ARCHIVE - An Iranian VPN service appears on a cell phone screen. Photo: -/dpa
Keystone

Iranians have now been cut off from access to the global internet for the 56th day in a row. The block has been in place for 1,320 hours, the organization Netblocks, which specializes in network blocking, announced on the X platform.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 10:26

24.04.2026, 10:47

This is the longest nationwide internet block to date in an otherwise "networked society".

With the start of the Iran war on February 28, the government in Tehran had largely blocked access to the global internet. Since then, the 90 million Iranians have only been able to access a restricted internal network in which only state-approved content is available.

A small part of the military and power apparatus, on the other hand, continues to use the Internet without restrictions. Iranian media also publish their news on Telegram and X - i.e. on portals that are actually blocked.

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