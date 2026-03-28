The USA and Israel repeatedly carry out military strikes in Tehran. (archive image) Bild: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

At the start of the war, US President Trump called on the Iranians to overthrow their leadership. Now he is holding out the prospect of negotiations. Many Iranians fear that an agreement could end up making their situation even worse.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since February 28, daily explosions have shaken and damaged houses in Tehran due to attacks by Israel and the USA.

Many residents have been robbed of their livelihoods, lost their homes to bombs and are anxious about the future.

The AP news agency spoke to people in various parts of the country about their situation. Show more

When the first bombs hit Tehran a month ago, many Iranians already had little hope. They were suffering from a devastated economy and mourning the mass deaths of protesters who had taken their discontent to the streets.

Now they are trying to somehow get through a war with no end in sight. Many are deprived of their livelihoods, have lost their homes to bombs and are under constant stress because of the explosions. And they wonder where all this is leading: to the destruction of their country, the chaotic fall of the theocracy, or its survival - battered but even more radical.

Since February 28, houses have been shaken and damaged by daily explosions - near, far and unpredictable. Businesses are struggling to survive. The Iranian government has almost completely cut off connections to the global internet. Communication within the country is also difficult. The trauma of the war is overlaying the barely processed shock of January, when the security forces crushed the largest protests in years with armed force, killing thousands and imprisoning tens of thousands.

The AP news agency spoke to people in different parts of the country to take stock one month after the US-Israeli attacks began. Most wanted to remain anonymous.

"We've experienced everything bad by now"

"I think we have now experienced everything bad that is possible," says a designer from Tehran. The 26-year-old, who runs a factory for leather fashion, says that her business was already on the verge of closing anyway. When the economic situation is bad, dispensable goods are the first things to disappear from shopping carts. She generates a large part of her turnover online. But the internet outage has caused her already small sales to drop to practically zero.

Since the protests in January, she has been living on savings. And the violent crackdown has depressed her so much that she has been unable to return to work.

Recognizing a pattern in the airstrikes

The constant air raids characterize everyday life in Tehran. An engineer from the capital tries to recognize a pattern in them: Are there times when it is safer? Recently, a detonation shook his house while he had guests. They climbed onto the roof and tried to find out where the bomb had hit.

He believes that attacks have become less frequent. But he also thinks it is possible that only his perception has changed - an effect of habituation. When relatives or friends go out on the street, he is afraid for them. Before the war, he had a job offer. He doesn't know whether it is still valid. Soon, he says, many will run out of money to pay bills and rent.

Civil servants, who make up a large proportion of the workforce, are still being paid. Private companies and businesses are finding it difficult to pay their employees because they are staying closed for days on end or reducing their opening hours.

Many flee to the north

Many Iranians have fled to the north, where the war has so far left few traces. In Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, the high number of arrivals from other parts of the country has put a heavy strain on local resources.

A doctor at a children's hospital reports that the number of patients has almost doubled. Medicines are becoming scarce. Families now have to buy antibiotics or infusion fluids on the market themselves.

Due to the internet outages, he is having difficulties keeping track of his patients' medical histories or checking dosages online. He has also had to stop his private documentation of casualty figures during the crackdown on the protests because witnesses are unavailable and the online database is not working.

Fear of the future

The authorities continue to organize sympathy rallies for the government. The paramilitary Basij militia has expanded its patrols, although it is itself a target of air strikes.

The engineer from Tehran says that decades of mismanagement have taken their toll on the people. But that is no justification for the attacks. He is outraged by the damage to the infrastructure, the decimation of military capabilities and the casualties.

At the start of the war, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranians to overthrow their leadership. Now he says he is negotiating with high-ranking representatives of the country who are allegedly begging to conclude an agreement. He does not reveal who they are. Tehran denies that such talks are taking place.

Some Iranians fear that the war will result in a weakened but even more repressive Islamic Republic. A woman aged between 40 and 50 says she is more afraid of negotiations than of war. "It has come to this. We are ready to endure the war in the hope of being liberated from them."

The doctor in Rasht sees the war as the "last chance" to get rid of the ruling clerics. But he doubts how it will be conducted. If the USA concludes an agreement now, it will only consolidate the theocracy. "We now have an Islamic Republic on steroids," he says. "We fear that they will take revenge on the population, which they very openly regard as an internal enemy."