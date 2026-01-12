21:09

Iranians take to the streets in Zurich and Bern against the regime

People took to the streets in Bern and Zurich on Tuesday in protest against the Iranian regime. Several hundred people took part in a rally in Zurich, while in Bern the police intervened in front of the Iranian embassy.

In Zurich, several hundred people gathered on Europaplatz near the main railway station on Tuesday evening, as a Keystone-SDA photographer observed. The authorized rally, which was organized by Free Iran Switzerland, remained peaceful. The group is campaigning for an end to the Islamic Republic, as it writes on its website.

The demonstrators clearly showed what they believe needs to change in Iran. Several pictures of the religious leader Ali Khamenei were burned. Many flags from the time of the Shah, who was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979, were also on display.

A demonstration in Bern remained less peaceful. The police used irritants in the afternoon. The atmosphere was "heated", wrote the Bern cantonal police in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The participants in the unauthorized demonstration at the Iranian embassy had initially not complied with the request to open the road to traffic immediately. According to the police, the use of the irritant was to ensure safety. According to the statement, there was also a "medical incident". An ambulance team attended to the person concerned.

Prior to the police operation, three men had entered the embassy premises without authorization. One of them was stopped by the police, checked and taken to a police station. The other two men have not yet been stopped, according to the statement.