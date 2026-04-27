ARCHIVE - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Fidan. Photo: Khalil Hamra/AP/dpa Keystone

The stalled negotiation efforts between Washington and Tehran to end the war are causing increasing concern among the people of Iran. "The situation here is really, really critical," said one resident of Tehran, looking to the future. "Either there will be war again, or there will be no war and the regime will stay. Or worst of all: war and the regime will remain despite everything." The man did not want to be named for fear of possible retaliation by the Islamic Republic's security authorities.

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At the weekend, the latest efforts by mediator Pakistan to bring representatives of Iran and the USA back to the negotiating table came to nothing. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been to Islamabad twice since Friday, but US President Donald Trump canceled the planned trip there by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner at short notice. He also justified this with an unacceptable proposal from Iran.

Iran with numerous demands

During a brief visit on Sunday, Araghchi once again wanted to convey Iran's conditions for ending the war to the mediators, as reported by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

These include the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade and the introduction of a new legal regulation for the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is also demanding war reparations and guarantees that there will be no renewed military aggression against the Islamic Republic. On the other hand, Iran does not want to put the nuclear dispute on the negotiating agenda, the statement continued. However, the latter in particular is one of the most important points for Washington.

No negotiations in sight

According to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar late on Sunday evening (local time), traffic restrictions were lifted in Islamabad around the Serena Hotel, the designated venue for the negotiations, and in the so-called red zone, the government district. For local media, this was also a sign that the chances of a further round of talks this week are considered to be slim.

There was no concrete information from either the USA or Iran as to what further steps are now planned. The strategically important Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. According to observers, each side hopes to outlast the other in a stalemate - with drastic consequences for the rest of the world.

The Strait of Hormuz is of crucial importance to the global economy for the shipment of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf states, among other things. "Iran knows that it cannot win militarily. Holding out longer is the new winning," said expert Claudia Major from the German Marshall Fund on the ARD talk show "Caren Miosga" on Sunday. "We really have what is called the impotence of power," Major continued. The Americans are enormously powerful militarily, but still fail to achieve their war aims.

Araghchi travels on to Moscow - meeting with Putin

Araghchi left for Moscow on Sunday evening after the end of his talks in Islamabad. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin wanted to meet with the Iranian foreign minister.

Moscow and Tehran are strategic allies, but Russia is not prepared to support its partner militarily in the current conflict with the USA. Tehran is primarily receiving diplomatic backing from the Kremlin. However, observers have also speculated that the trip to Moscow could serve to discuss nuclear issues with Russia in particular.

Dwindling hope for change in Iran

Many Iranians had associated the military attack by the USA and Israel on Iran at the end of February with the hope of an overthrow of the authoritarian Islamic leadership and a democratic upheaval. Numerous high-ranking politicians and military representatives were killed in the attacks, but the system remains in power.

In January, mass protests against the political leadership broke out in the face of an already smouldering economic crisis, but these were brutally crushed. Thousands were killed.