President Donald Trump leaves after speaking to reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa Keystone

Iran's military leadership has dismissed US President Donald Trump's warnings against destroying all of the country's bridges and power plants as "arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats".

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Trump is "delusional", said the spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya command center, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, according to state media. The "rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats of the delusional US president" would not stop the attacks against the "American and Zionist enemies", the military spokesman was quoted as saying.

Shortly beforehand, Trump had threatened Iran with the destruction of all bridges and power plants within a few hours of the expiry of his latest ultimatum. The US could bring about "total destruction" within four hours, the president said in the White House. The deadline he has set Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global oil and gas market, expires at 2.00 a.m. German time on Wednesday night.