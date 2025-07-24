The water shortage in Iran is worsening - will the capital Tehran be relocated as a result? Picture: Mohammad Dehdast/dpa

In the midst of growing water supply shortages in Iran, the capital is coming into focus. President Peseshkian believes Tehran could be relocated if the water shortage is not resolved.

dpa

Iran is increasingly suffering from water shortages.

President Massud Peseshkian considers the relocation of the capital Tehran to be conceivable.

According to experts, 80 percent of the reservoirs are almost empty.

Critics accuse the government of mismanagement. Show more

In view of the water shortage in the Iranian capital Tehran, President Massud Peseschkian does not rule out relocating the metropolis of 15 million people.

"The situation is serious and Tehran has really run out of water," said Peseshkian, according to the news portal Asr-Iran. The relocation of the capital could then not be ruled out as an emergency solution.

The water crisis is having a major impact in many parts of the country and is a dominant issue for many Iranians. The situation is worsening in more than 20 of 31 provinces.

Normal water supply not possible in the coming weeks

One of the largest reservoirs could dry up within the next four weeks, reports the state news agency Irna. The water level at seven dams across the country has slipped below ten percent, and two reservoirs in the provinces of Hormuzgan and Fars have dried up completely.

Climate experts said that 80 percent of the reservoirs were almost empty. A normal water supply will no longer be possible for at least the next two months - that is, until the rains ease the situation in the fall.

Peseschkian cited years of drought in the country as one reason for the current crisis, but also criticized the environmental policy of the previous governments, which had largely ignored this issue. The government is keeping all authorities and schools closed until at least Saturday due to the crisis.

The energy and water crisis has also led to the closure of many factories and significantly weakened production capacities in the country. A large wave of redundancies is expected as a result. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohadscherani spoke of a "natural disaster".

Critics accuse government of mismanagement

Critics accuse the Islamic system and the provincial administrations of mismanagement in dealing with the weather challenges. Many Tehran residents have already left the capital for the north of the country. There are currently no problems with the water supply in the provinces on the Caspian Sea.