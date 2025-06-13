Israel attacks Iran Iran's foreign minister announces crisis meeting with Putin +++ Houthi militia threatens the USA - backlash is only a matter of time
Israel attacks Iran massively from the air. The bombardment is aimed at military targets, the Iranian nuclear program and leading figures in the Islamic Republic. The developments in the ticker.
- Since the night of Friday, June 13, Israel has been attacking Iran massively from the air.
- The capital Tehran, the nuclear facility in Natan and targets in other parts of the country were attacked. An overview of the targets can be found here.
- Several very high-ranking Iranian military officials and important nuclear scientists were killed. Read more here.
- Read what happened before that here.
12.08 pm
Iran's foreign minister announces crisis meeting with Purin
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced a highly charged crisis meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Amid growing tensions in the region, the top diplomat is heading to Moscow - and is not only bringing a willingness to talk with him, but also clear threats.
Araghchi had clear words for the USA: the numerous American military bases in the region are not a sign of strength - on the contrary. According to the Iranian minister, they represent a "weak point" and could therefore be the target of a possible retaliatory strike.
11.47 a.m.
Pakistan condemns US attack on Iran - attacks would violate international law
The Pakistani government has condemned the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran. Only on Saturday, the nuclear power Pakistan - a neighboring country of Iran - announced that it would nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation in the conflict between India and Pakistan.
"We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," the foreign ministry in Islamabad said. "The unprecedented escalation of tensions and violence due to the ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging consequences for the region and beyond." Pakistan had also condemned Israel's attacks in Iran since the night of June 13.
Last night, the US intervened in the war with Iran alongside Israel and, according to Trump, destroyed Iran's "critical uranium enrichment facilities". The Iranian leadership then threatened consequences.
11.32 am
Houthi militia threatens the USA
The pro-Iranian Houthi militia in Yemen has condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as "brutal and cowardly aggression". They are a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty and a "clear breach" of international law, the Iranian-backed organization said. The attack was part of the USA's "boundless, criminal support" for Israel.
Only the previous evening, the Houthis had warned that they would attack US ships in the Red Sea again if the USA intervened in the war between Israel and Iran. The attack would be the beginning, not the end of a war, the Arab news channel Al-Jazeera quoted a senior member of the Houthi politburo as saying.
"The Yemeni response to the USA is only a matter of time," another representative told the Arabic broadcaster. Should the USA cease its interventions, the Huthi would not launch any attacks against them either. He emphasized that the Iranians had not asked the Houthis to intervene. They had made the decision themselves.
At the beginning of May, the Houthi militia had agreed to a ceasefire with the USA - provided that Washington also adhered to the agreement. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthi have repeatedly attacked Israeli-related ships in the Red Sea. They actually only wanted to stop when Israel ceased its attacks in the sealed-off coastal area.
10.19 a.m.
Switzerland deeply concerned about escalation in the Middle East
Switzerland is "deeply concerned" about the escalation in the Middle East. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has called on all parties involved to exercise "maximum restraint".
The escalation between Israel and Iran since June 13, including the latest attack by the USA, is dangerous, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote on X on Sunday.
The FDFA calls on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to return to diplomacy without delay.
10.01 a.m.
Nuclear energy chief Grossi convenes emergency meeting
Following the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Rafael Grossi, has convened a special meeting. The agency's Board of Governors is to meet on Monday, Grossi wrote on Platform X. According to previous information and initial findings by the IAEA, no radiation was released outside the facilities during the attacks.
On Sunday night, the USA intervened in the war against Iran alongside Israel and attacked three nuclear facilities. These included the well-fortified underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.
09.50 a.m.
Several injured after rocket attack on Israel
According to the Israeli rescue service, 16 people were injured in the renewed Iranian rocket attacks on Israel. The newspaper "Haaretz" and the news website "ynet", however, reported 23 injured. A clinic in Tel Aviv said it had admitted 21 people for treatment, including two children.
There were at least ten impacts, including in the center of the country, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service. Muffled explosions could be heard in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. According to the Israeli military, the population can now leave the shelters again. Search and rescue forces were deployed at several locations throughout the country, from where projectiles were reported to have hit.
Report: Residential areas in Tel Aviv and Haifa hit
The Times of Israel reported that residential areas in Tel Aviv and Haifa, among other places, had been hit. A nursing home was also damaged. The Israeli police, among others, published images showing heavily damaged buildings in the center of the country.
According to the army, no rocket alarm was triggered in Haifa in the north of the country, possibly because an interceptor rocket had crashed. The incident is being investigated.
09.37 a.m.
Man executed in Iran for espionage
A few hours after the US attacks, a man was executed in Iran, according to the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards. The man was executed in the city of Isfahan on charges of espionage, according to the report.
Following the events of the night, fears are growing in Iran that the leadership in Tehran could arrest and execute regime critics under the pretext of cooperation with the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad. According to the US, a nuclear facility in Isfahan was one of the targets.
Iranian security authorities had already initiated a wave of arrests beforehand. Iranian media reported dozens of arrests since the beginning of the war with Israel. Human rights activists have been criticizing the use of the death penalty in Iran for years. They accuse the judiciary of a lack of transparency and unfair trials.
6.27 a.m.
Israel's defense minister: Iran also endangered the USA
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has welcomed the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as a historic step. The aim of the attacks on three nuclear facilities was to "ensure that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons - weapons that would have endangered Israel, the countries of the region and the national security interests of the USA itself", Katz said in a statement.
"The alliance between the U.S. and Israel is stronger than ever - for the sake of the peace and security of both states and the entire free world."
6.19 am
Iran's foreign minister threatens consequences after US attack
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has threatened consequences following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. "The events of this morning are outrageous and will have lasting consequences," the minister wrote on Platform X.
6.07 a.m.
Hamas condemns US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities
The Islamist Hamas has condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as "blatant aggression". The attacks represented a "dangerous escalation" and threatened peace and international security, the Palestinian terrorist organization said in a statement. The USA was blindly following Israel's agenda. However, the attack would not break the will of the Iranian people, with whom they declare their solidarity, the Hamas statement continued. Hamas is considered an important ally of Iran.
The Gaza war was triggered by the attack on Israel by Hamas and other Islamist extremists on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage in Gaza. Israel's military has been fighting Hamas ever since. The Gaza war has caused devastating destruction in the coastal strip on the Mediterranean; according to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 55,900 people have been killed so far.
Observers see the Hamas attack on Israel as the beginning of a chain reaction that ultimately led to a massive weakening of the Iranian "axis of resistance" in the region.
5.59 a.m.
US media: attacks in Iran also fired from submarines
According to consistent media reports, the US military also fired from submarines during its attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The submarines fired around 30 cruise missiles at the targets in the cities of Isfahan and Natan, reported the New York Times and CNN, citing a representative of the US government. The projectiles are said to have been TLAM missiles, which belong to the Tomahawk cruise missile family.
The Fordo underground nuclear facility, on the other hand, was attacked with B-2 stealth bombers. They dropped six of the GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, each weighing more than 13 tons, the reports continued.
-
5.43am
US media: Bunker-busting bombs also against Natan nuclear facility
According to media reports, the US military also used two bunker-busting bombs in the attack on the Iranian nuclear facility in Natan. These were dropped by a B-2 stealth bomber, reported the New York Times and CNN, citing a representative of the US government. Natan was also attacked with cruise missiles from submarines.
According to the reports, six stealth bombers dropped a dozen of the US military's largest bunker-busting bombs on the Fordo underground nuclear facility. The GBU-57 bombs, which weigh more than 13 tons, can attack targets that lie very deep below the surface. The third US target in the city of Isfahan was therefore only attacked with cruise missiles.
5.20 a.m.
Israel's foreign minister: Trump is a true friend of the Jewish people
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has described the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran as a historic decision. US President Donald Trump has thus "written his name in golden letters in the history books", Saar wrote in a post on the X platform. Trump had proven "that he deserves the title of leader of the free world" and would "forever be remembered as a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel".
Saar also wrote that the Israeli decision to launch attacks on the Iranian nuclear program had "lifted the threat of the extinction of the people of Israel". He praised the role of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "determination and wisdom".
According to Israel, the most important goal of the war is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to take action against its missile program. The Iranian leadership, on the other hand, has been denying for years that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons - and insists on the right to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes.
5.10 a.m.
Trump: If Iran attacks, it will hit back much harder
Following the US airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, President Donald Trump has issued a drastic warning to the leadership in Tehran not to retaliate against US targets. He wrote in capital letters on his Truth Social platform: "Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with a much greater force than was seen tonight."
Following the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran could also attack US targets - such as military bases. The US military has around 40,000 soldiers stationed in the Middle East. The bases in Bahrain and Qatar on the Persian Gulf, for example, are not far from Iran as the crow flies. Iran could also attack US targets via allied Shiite militias in neighboring Iraq.
4.52 am
Iran: No danger to population after attack on Fordo
According to an authority, there is no risk following the US attack on the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordo. There is no danger for the population of Ghom and the surrounding areas, the state news agency Irna reported, citing the crisis management center of the affected province. The Fordo plant is located around 100 meters underground. It is unclear whether radioactive radiation would escape from the plant in the event of a heavy bombardment.
Meanwhile, thermal images from Nasa satellites showed conspicuous heat sources that indicate fires as a result of the bombing at the uranium enrichment plant.
4.37 am
Trump announces military leadership press conference
Following the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chief of Staff Dan Caine will hold a press conference today (Sunday). This will take place at 8 a.m. (local time; 2 p.m. CEST), said US President Donald Trump at the White House.
4.26am
UN chief warns of catastrophic consequences for the world after US attack
UN Secretary-General António Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the US attack on nuclear facilities in Iran and warns of catastrophic consequences for the world. "In this dangerous hour, it is crucial to avoid a spiral of chaos," said Guterres on Sunday night. The member states are called upon to de-escalate the situation and fulfill their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. "There is no military solution. The only way forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace."
Guterres went on to say that he was "deeply disturbed by today's use of force by the United States against Iran". This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the brink of the abyss - and a direct threat to international peace and security. "There is a growing risk that this conflict could quickly spiral out of control - with catastrophic consequences for the civilian population, the region and the world."
4.21 pm
Trump threatens Iran with further attacks
US President Donald Trump is threatening Iran with further attacks if Tehran does not embark on a path of peace. Otherwise future attacks would be much bigger, Trump said in the White House after US air strikes on Iranian nuclear program facilities.
4.13 am
Netanyahu on US attacks: Peace comes through strength
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of a "courageous decision" by US President Donald Trump following the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran. "Congratulations, President Trump," Netanyahu said in a video message. "Your courageous decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the mighty and righteous power of the United States will change history."
Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon wrote in a post on Platform X: "President Trump proved today that <never again> is not just a slogan, it's a policy."
Israel had "truly achieved amazing things" in the war against Iran, Netanyahu continued. "But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America was incomparable."
The United States had done "what no other country in the world could do". It will go down in history "that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons", the head of government continued. Trump's leadership marked "a historic turning point" and could lead to a future of prosperity and peace in the Middle East and elsewhere.
"President Trump and I often say: "Peace through strength." First comes strength, then comes peace," Netanyahu continued. "And tonight, President Trump and the United States have acted with great strength."
4:09 p.m.
Trump: Iranian nuclear facilities are completely destroyed
Following the bombing by the US military, Iran's "critical uranium enrichment facilities" have been completely destroyed, according to President Donald Trump. Iran must now choose the path of peace, otherwise the country faces even greater destruction, Trump said in the White House.
4.03 a.m.
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization condemns US bombings
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has strongly condemned the US attacks on its nuclear facilities in the country. The organization called on the international community to also condemn the bombings. The organization described the attacks on the Fordo, Natan and Isfahan nuclear facilities as "barbaric actions" that violate international law.
Tehran also reproached the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The attacks were carried out "with the indifference or even cooperation" of the IAEA. Iran's nuclear organization declared that despite the "malicious conspiracies of the enemies" Iran's nuclear programme would not be stopped.
3.57 pm
US reports: Fordo presumed destroyed
According to US media reports, the important underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordo in Iran has presumably been destroyed in the US attacks. Several heavy bunker buster bombs were dropped on the nuclear facility, reported the New York Times and Fox News.
The channel's presenter, Sean Hannity, said that he had spoken to US President Donald Trump. Hannity then reported that it looked as if the USA had completely destroyed Fordo. Iran's nuclear ambitions are officially dead, he said. The New York Times, citing a government official, reported that initial damage assessments indicated that the facility had been destroyed.
3.47 am
Iran confirms attack on nuclear facilities - part of Fordo damaged
Iran has confirmed an attack on its nuclear facilities. Part of the area around the underground Fordo uranium enrichment plant was damaged by an enemy air strike, the state news agency Irna reported. It quoted a spokesman for the crisis management team in the affected province of Ghom, according to whom the situation in the areas is now calm again.
A high-ranking security official in Isfahan province also reported explosions in Isfahan and Natan, according to the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards. He confirmed attacks "near" the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natan.
A few days ago, a former commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards stated in a TV interview that highly enriched uranium from the nuclear facilities had already been taken to safety before the war with Israel. "We removed all the materials beforehand," said Mohsen Resai, a retired major general.
3:15 p.m.
Israel tightens civil defense rules after US attacks in Iran
Following the US attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran, Israel has tightened civil defense rules for its own population. With the approval of Defense Minister Israel Katz and following an assessment of the situation, it was decided that only essential activities would be permitted in all parts of the country, according to an army statement. The public must adhere to homeland security instructions.
Since the start of the Israeli attacks in Iran more than a week ago, Tehran has attacked Israeli cities and military facilities with more than 450 missiles, according to official Israeli figures. More than 400 Iranian drones have penetrated Israel. 24 people were killed in strikes and more than 1200 injured.
2.49 a.m.
Israel's ex-defense minister: world is now a safer place
Israel's former Defense Minister Joav Galant has praised the US attack on nuclear facilities as the right move. US President Donald Trump has made "a bold decision for the US, for Israel, for all of humanity", Galant wrote in a post on Platform X. "The world is now a safer place." There were initially no official reactions from Israel.
Trump had announced that a "very successful attack" had been carried out on three facilities - including the underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The Natan and Isfahan sites were also attacked, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
2.46 am
Trump wants to address the nation: "Historic moment"
Following the US attack on nuclear facilities in Iran, US President Donald Trump intends to address the nation late on Saturday evening (local time/4.00 p.m. CEST). It will be about the "extremely successful military operation in Iran", Trump announced on his Truth Social platform. He went on to write: "This is a HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL AND THE WHOLE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!"
Trump had previously written that a "very successful attack" had been carried out on three facilities - including the underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The Natan and Isfahan sites were also attacked. The attacks have now been completed. All aircraft involved are safely on their way home.
Sunday, June 22, 2025, 2:22 a.m.
Trump: USA has attacked nuclear facilities in Iran
According to US President Donald Trump, the USA has attacked nuclear facilities in Iran. A "very successful attack" had been carried out on three facilities - including the underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordo, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform. The Natan and Isfahan sites were also attacked. The attacks have now been completed. All aircraft involved are safely on their way home.
"Congratulations to our great American fighters," Trump wrote. "There is no other military in the world that could have done this." In capital letters, he added: "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!"
The Israeli army radio reported, citing Israeli representatives, that the USA had informed Israel of the plan before the attack in Iran. Stealth bombers of the B-2 type were used, reported the usually very well-informed Israeli journalist Barak Ravid on Platform X, citing a senior Israeli official. These aircraft are the only ones capable of dropping heavy bunker-busting bombs.
21:02
Stealth bombers leave US airbase
According to media reports, stealth bombers have left the US Air Force base at Whiteman in the state of Missouri. Several of these B-2 aircraft have made their way west over the Pacific, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and the Washington Post reported, citing government officials and flight tracking services.
The "WSJ" sees this as a sign that the US government is positioning the stealth bombers in case of a possible attack on Iran. However, government officials have also said that there has been no order to prepare for an attack. US President Donald Trump had stated on Thursday that he wanted to decide within the next two weeks whether the US would participate in the war.
6.45 pm
Khamenei makes preparations for succession
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly taken precautions in the event of an assassination attempt on him. The New York Times, citing unnamed Iranian officials, reported that Iran's religious and secular leader has named three possible successors should he be killed by Israel.
Even before the war, there was speculation about who might one day replace the 86-year-old head of state. In Iran, the procedure for the succession is actually clearly regulated: The so-called Council of Experts, made up of 88 Islamic jurists and clerics, meets in the event of death and appoints the successor. According to the constitution, Khamenei is the spiritual and secular head of state. The cleric is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces and has the final say in all matters.
5.51 pm
Houthis threaten USA with renewed attacks in the Red Sea
The Yemeni Houthi rebels have threatened the USA with renewed attacks on US ships in the Red Sea if the country joins the Israeli military operation against Iran. The threat by the Iran-backed Houthis was made on Saturday in a pre-recorded video message by Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari. US President Donald Trump is currently considering active US involvement in the war.
5.43 pm
Iran launches new drone attack on Israel
According to Iran, it has launched a new attack on Israel using drones. Dozens of so-called kamikaze drones from the regular armed forces were deployed, according to state radio. According to the Iranian army, there were two waves of attacks. There was initially no confirmation of this from Israel.
3.18 p.m.
Moderate forces in Iran want to persuade Khamenei to rethink
In view of the war with Israel, moderate politicians in Iran want to persuade Head of State Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to give in to the US demand to stop uranium enrichment. In a letter, leading representatives of the reform movement want Khamenei to give in in order to secure the future of the Islamic Republic and restore peace. According to information from Tehran, the initiative was initiated by former President Mohammed Khatami and former Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Sarif, among others.
14:22
Iran makes public the detention of a German tourist
In the midst of the war with Israel, Iran has made public the detention of a German tourist. As reported by the Iranian news agency Mehr, the young man is accused of espionage. According to dpa information, however, the arrest already took place last year. The man was then taken to the notorious Ewin prison in the capital Tehran.
A video distributed by the Mehr agency shows how the secret service of the powerful Revolutionary Guards arrested the young cyclist in the province of Markasi near the Arak nuclear facility. The Federal Foreign Office in Berlin did not wish to comment when asked by dpa.
According to the report, the man is accused of recording and transmitting coordinates and locations of sensitive military and nuclear facilities. Further details on the espionage allegations and possible legal action were not initially known.
13:39
Internet connection partially restored in Iran
Internet access has been partially restored in Iran. Iranians reported on social media on Saturday that they had been able to contact relatives via FaceTime or WhatsApp. For the first time in days, compatriots had the opportunity to call friends and family. The Tasnim news agency, which is closely linked to the Iranian government, reported, citing the information minister, that access to the "international" internet should be restored by 8 p.m. local time in Iran.
The Iranian authorities had cut telephone and internet connections for people in the country this week, citing alleged threats to cyber security from Israel.
10.30 a.m.
Israeli army confirms attack on nuclear facility in Isfahan
The Israeli army says it carried out attacks on a nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan last night. The target of the attacks was the production facilities for uranium centrifuges at the plant, according to a military representative. The nuclear industry in Isfahan was already attacked on the first day of the Israeli offensive in Iran. The latest attacks were intended to cause further damage to the plant, it was said.
According to Iranian state radio, citing a security official, no harmful substances were leaked as a result of the attack in Isfahan. The official called on the population to stay away from the plant. In addition to the attack on Isfahan, there had also been attacks on other areas in central Iran. No casualties were reported.
Several important components of Iran's nuclear program are located in Isfahan. According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, four buildings have been damaged so far. These included a chemistry laboratory, a plant for processing uranium ore, a factory for producing reactor fuel and a plant under construction for producing uranium metal.
08:59
Al-Quds Brigades commander killed in Iran
According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Israeli army has killed a commander of the Al-Kuds Brigades of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Iranian city of Ghom. He was the leader of the Palestine Corps of the foreign unit of Iran's elite armed forces, Said Izadi, according to a statement by Katz.
He is said to have financed and armed the Islamist Hamas during the massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. Katz described the attack as a "great success for Israeli intelligence and the air force". According to Katz, it was an attack on Izadi's apartment in the middle of Ghom. "The long arm of Israel will reach all its enemies," said Katz.
The Al-Kuds brigades of the Revolutionary Guards are subordinate to the supreme Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to whom the constitution gives the final say in all strategic matters. Their official task is to support political groups close to Iran abroad and to carry out covert operations there on behalf of the Revolutionary Guards.
State-affiliated media in Iran previously reported an Israeli attack on Ghom. At least one 16-year-old was killed and two people were injured, reported "Iran Nuances". A residential building had been hit. Ghom is located around 50 kilometers north of the uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The facility is considered Israel's most important target in the current war.
Saturday, June 21, 07.36 a.m.
Attack on Ghom, explosion in Isfahan
At least one 16-year-old was killed in an Israeli attack on the Iranian city of Ghom, according to state-affiliated media.
Two other people were injured, reported the online portal "Iran Nuances", which is close to the Iranian government. A residential building was hit in the attack.
Ghom is located around 50 kilometers north of the uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The facility is considered Israel's most important target in the current war. According to "Iran Nuances", there was also an explosion in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The air defenses were activated there. No further details were initially known. Isfahan is home to an important nuclear research center.
23.53 hrs
Israeli army: further attacks flown in Iran
The Israeli air force has continued its attacks in Iran. In the past few hours, around 15 fighter planes have flown a series of attacks on missile launching pads in western Iran, the army announced. The series of attacks had been completed.
Meanwhile, Israel's air defenses intercepted a drone launched from Iran in the north of the Jewish state, according to media reports off the coast of the Mediterranean city of Haifa. According to rescue services, at least 23 people had previously been injured in the city by Iranian rocket fire, three of them seriously.
11.28 pm
Putin: Support Iran in the use of nuclear energy
In the conflict over Iran's nuclear program, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Moscow supports the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the country. "We protect Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy," said Putin at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. Russia's position has not changed. Despite all adversity, Russia had built a nuclear reactor in Bushehr and signed contracts for the construction of two more reactors.
Work in Bushehr is continuing despite a certain danger and the difficult situation. "We are not evacuating our personnel from there," said Putin, who this week put the number of Russians at the plant at 600. The president said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to ensure the safety of personnel at the Bushehr nuclear facility. US President Donald Trump was also aware of Moscow's request for consideration for the Russian experts there.
Putin also rejected claims that Russia is an unreliable ally of Iran. Those who claimed this or thought that Moscow could do more for Tehran were out to provoke. The Kremlin leader said that he had presented some ideas for a solution to the conflict over the nuclear program during his recent talks with the sides involved in the conflict. "If they are attractive to the sides, we will be happy," he said, without giving details.
Russia had recently warned of US military interference in the conflict and the danger of a nuclear catastrophe if Bushehr was bombed. Moscow called for an end to the war between Israel and Iran and a return to the negotiating table.
22:55
Trump: Europeans cannot help in Iran-Israel war
US President Donald Trump has expressed his disapproval of European attempts to mediate in the war between Iran and Israel. "Iran doesn't want to talk to Europe. They want to talk to us," Trump told journalists in Morristown, New Jersey. "Europe will not be able to help with that."
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, his colleagues from France and the UK as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas had previously met Iranian chief diplomat Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. The aim was to return to a negotiated solution one week after the start of the war between Israel and Iran, particularly with regard to the Iranian nuclear program.
Following the meeting, Wadephul said that the "good result" was that "we left the room with the impression that the Iranian side is basically willing to continue talking about all important issues".
Trump did not leave anything good to be said about this initiative. The US President had announced on Thursday that he would decide within two weeks whether the USA would intervene militarily in the war. On Friday, he said that two weeks was "the maximum".
20:48
Iran wants to continue talks with Europeans
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wants to continue talks with his European counterparts. "We support the continuation of talks with the three European countries and the European Union and are ready to hold another meeting in the near future," Araghchi said after a joint meeting with the chief diplomats from Germany, France and the UK in Geneva, according to the state news agency Irna. However, he emphasized: "As long as Israel's attacks continue, we will not negotiate with any party."
7.37 pm
New Israeli attacks in Tehran
Israel's air force is again attacking the Iranian metropolis and capital Tehran. The air defense was activated, as Iranian media unanimously reported.
Accounts on social media, which have been following the war since it began a week ago, reported air defense fire in the Ekbatan district and in the west of the metropolis.
In the meantime, fewer and fewer videos and reports of the war are getting out after Iran's authorities largely blocked the internet. Unlike in Israel, Iran has neither warning systems for air strikes nor shelters for the civilian population.
18:36
USA imposes further sanctions against Iran
The US government imposes further sanctions against Iran's missile and weapons program. The sanctions apply to one person, eight companies and a cargo ship because they were involved in the procurement and transshipment of important components for the Iranian arms industry, according to the Treasury Department in Washington.
The USA remains determined to prevent any efforts by Iran to procure technology and components for its weapons programs, explained US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The sanctions are therefore based on an order by US President Donald Trump, which is directed against the development of weapons by Iran and against the activities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.
As a result of the new sanctions, any property of the person or company concerned will be frozen in the USA. In addition, US citizens are no longer allowed to do business with the sanctioned parties. Foreign financial institutions that do business with those affected could also be sanctioned, the Treasury Department explained. This will make it much more complicated for those affected to do business internationally - especially if transactions in US dollars are involved.
6.25 pm
EU analysis: Israel violates principles of close cooperation
Israel is violating established principles for close cooperation with the EU with its actions in the Gaza Strip. This is the conclusion of an internal review report by EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas, which has now been forwarded to the member states, as the German Press Agency in Brussels was informed by diplomats.
The governments of the countries and the EU are now faced with the question of whether and how to react to the analysis. The options range from suspending the current partnership agreement to economic sanctions. For example, customs facilitations could be revoked and Israel's access to the EU's Horizon research funding program could be blocked.
The report will be discussed for the first time at top political level on Monday at a meeting of foreign ministers. On Thursday, it is also likely to be discussed at the June summit of heads of state and government.
The report, which was drawn up under the leadership of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, is the result of a mandate from the EU Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers. In May, it decided by a large majority to review whether Israel is still adhering to the basic principles of the so-called Association Agreement. These include the fact that relations between the contracting parties are also based on respect for human rights.
17:18
Iran speaks of attack on Israeli airbases
In its latest missile attack on Israel, Iran says it has also attacked two air bases. According to a statement by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the targets of the 17th wave of attacks included military facilities, defense industry facilities, control centers and the Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases. Whether these targets were actually hit cannot be independently confirmed at present. According to Israeli reports, there were many casualties.
14:52
Swiss embassy in Tehran is temporarily closed
Switzerland has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to the conflict between Israel and Iran. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis made the announcement to the media in Bern on Friday.
Some of the staff had already left Iran on Tuesday, said Mr. Cassis. Last night, another group left for Azerbaijan with the Swiss ambassador and arrived safely in Baku. They would return to Switzerland shortly.
"I am delighted to be able to report this," said Cassis. The team will return to Tehran as soon as possible. The ambassador will continue to exercise her protecting power mandate for the USA and Iran outside of Tehran.
"I am pleased to be able to report this," said Cassis. The team will return to Tehran as soon as possible. The ambassador will continue to exercise the protecting power mandate for the USA and Iran outside Tehran.
2.45 p.m.
CNN verifies: Israel also hits civilian victims
A CNN team has examined existing videos of Israeli missile and drone strikes in residential areas in Iran. The editorial team concludes that Israel has indeed destroyed entire residential buildings in several cases. It can be assumed that people were killed in the process. After two days of Israeli air strikes, Iran reported 224 civilian casualties. Since then it has not published any more figures.
The observers do not claim that Israel deliberately targeted civilian areas. In one case, they show that there is a troop shelter right next to a residential area that was hit, so it could have been a miss.
The image contrasts with precise hits in apartments where Iranian army cadres and Revolutionary Guard commanders were located.
A newsreader can also be seen during her presentation when a bullet hits the building, causing her to flee.
13:09
Israel hit him and declared him dead - now Khamenei's top advisor speaks out
He was one of around a dozen top Iranian cadres who fell victim to a targeted attack in the first wave of attacks. Israel immediately reported that it had killed Ali Shamkhani. Before that, he was involved in negotiations on a nuclear deal with the Trump administration. He even appears in a truth social post by the president.
But now Shamkhani, who is said to be one of Leader Khamenei's top advisors, is speaking out. He is alive and ready to sacrifice his life. Apparently he was seriously injured in the attack, but survived.
11.10 a.m.
Iran's foreign minister rejects negotiations as long as Israel attacks
As long as the attacks do not stop, there is basically no room for talks and diplomacy, said Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi in an interview with the Iranian portal SNN. There was no willingness to negotiate with anyone. There is no contact with the Americans.
As the war between Israel and Iran enters its second week, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Great Britain want to try to de-escalate the situation at a meeting with Araghchi in Geneva today. The Europeans are probably hoping to create a diplomatic impulse - in light of the still open decision as to whether the USA will actively enter the war or not.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran of stalling. Nothing has changed, Saar wrote in Network X. Iran is misleading the world and only trying to waste time. The country has no intention of giving up its nuclear program, which poses an existential threat to Israel and endangers the entire world.
8.30 a.m.
Israel reports dozens of attacks on targets in Iran
The Israeli air force has again attacked dozens of targets in Iran, according to its own reports. More than 60 fighter jets attacked military facilities for the production of missiles and the headquarters of a research facility of the Iranian "nuclear weapons project", among other things, the army announced in the morning.
Several industrial facilities for missile production were hit in the area of the capital Tehran, it said. The area had served as a central industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defense. In addition, a plant for the production of an important component for the Iranian nuclear weapons program was targeted. At the same time, a total of four drones fired by Iran were intercepted during the night. The information could not initially be independently verified.
5.49 a.m.
Europeans negotiate with Iran over nuclear program in Geneva
As the war between Israel and Iran enters its second week, three European foreign ministers want to seek de-escalation at a meeting with their Iranian counterparts in Geneva today. One of the aims of Johann Wadephul (Germany), Jean-Noël Barrot (France) and David Lammy (Great Britain) is to persuade Iran to give in on its nuclear program and keep it away from nuclear weapons.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas also wants to take part in the meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Europeans are likely hoping to dissuade US President Donald Trump from allowing the United States to intervene in the war against Iran alongside Israel with its own attacks.
Germany, France and the UK have been negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program for years in the so-called E3 format. In the recent past, Trump has repeatedly called on Iran to negotiate an end to uranium enrichment. There have been rounds of talks between Iranian and American negotiators in Oman and Rome.
On June 12, a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that Iran had not disclosed its entire nuclear program. On June 13, Israel began attacking Iranian targets. A further round of nuclear talks between Iran and the USA scheduled for June 15 was subsequently canceled.
5.21 a.m.
President of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities praises Cassis
In an interview with the NZZ, the President of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities praised Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. He is doing "a very good job", Ralph Friedländer told the newspaper. He is committed to the Geneva Convention, humanitarian aid in Gaza and peace. The accusation of reticence with which Cassis was recently confronted was not justified. A lot of diplomatic work is done in the background. "That makes sense, because you often get further with other states if you don't show them up in public," said Friedländer.
4.59 am
Israel: More rocket fire from Iran
According to the Israeli military, Iran is continuing its rocket attacks on Israel. Warning sirens sounded again in the south of the country and the air defenses were in operation in the early morning. Shortly afterwards, the army announced that the population could leave the shelters again. The search and rescue forces were deployed at a location where a projectile is said to have fallen. According to the military, several drones from Iran had been intercepted shortly beforehand.
3.25 a.m.
Israeli airstrikes on Iran reach as far as the Caspian Sea
Israeli airstrikes on Iran reached as far as the city of Rasht on the Caspian Sea. This was reported by the semi-state Iranian news agency Fars. It initially remained unclear what Israel was targeting in the capital of Gilan province. Videos published on social media apparently showed explosions in the vicinity of the city. According to reports from Fars, local air defense systems fired into the night sky. The attack on Friday morning occurred exactly one week after the start of the military conflict. Since last Friday, Israel has repeatedly attacked targets in the Islamic Republic, while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks.
3.13 am
Israeli army: drone attack from Iran repelled
According to military reports, the Israeli air defense has fended off repeated drone attacks from Iran during the night. Three drones were intercepted in quick succession in the Dead Sea area, the army announced on Telegram. Prior to this, the warning sirens had been wailing again.
The war between the two arch-enemies is entering its second week. Since last Friday, the Israeli armed forces have been repeatedly attacking targets in the Islamic Republic, while the Iranian armed forces have been firing missiles and drones at the Jewish state.
The declared war aim of the nuclear power Israel is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to take action against its missile arsenal. The leadership in Tehran, on the other hand, has denied for years that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons - and insists on the right to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes.
Friday, June 20, 2025, 1.06 a.m.
Cassis on the phone with Germany's foreign minister
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke on the phone with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul and discussed the situation in the Middle East. An in-depth exchange took place, Cassis wrote on Platform X on Thursday evening. Switzerland welcomes and supports all diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, the Federal Council added. The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Switzerland's chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the opening of the consultation on the Switzerland-EU treaty package.
Wadephul is also due to take part in talks in Geneva on Friday on the Iranian nuclear program. A meeting is planned with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of France and the UK. "We will once again make our clear position clear there that we can only achieve a contractual settlement and avoid further military conflicts if Iran is fully prepared to refrain from using nuclear technology for military purposes," Wadephul said recently according to the news agency DPA.
Iran denies that it is striving for nuclear weapons. It has repeatedly stated that its nuclear program serves purely civilian purposes. Wadephul said that there has long been no civilian justification for the level of uranium enrichment in Iran, which was recently confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty would also be a serious decision that would put Iran even further on the sidelines, said the CDU politician in statements with his Cypriot counterpart Konstantinos Kombos.
