The pro-Iranian Houthi militia in Yemen has condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as "brutal and cowardly aggression". They are a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty and a "clear breach" of international law, the Iranian-backed organization said. The attack was part of the USA's "boundless, criminal support" for Israel.

Only the previous evening, the Houthis had warned that they would attack US ships in the Red Sea again if the USA intervened in the war between Israel and Iran. The attack would be the beginning, not the end of a war, the Arab news channel Al-Jazeera quoted a senior member of the Houthi politburo as saying.

The Israeli Navy attacked the port of Hodeidah in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on Israel. The Israeli armed forces had previously issued an evacuation warning for the three Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen until further notice.

"The Yemeni response to the USA is only a matter of time," another representative told the Arabic broadcaster. Should the USA cease its interventions, the Huthi would not launch any attacks against them either. He emphasized that the Iranians had not asked the Houthis to intervene. They had made the decision themselves.

At the beginning of May, the Houthi militia had agreed to a ceasefire with the USA - provided that Washington also adhered to the agreement. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthi have repeatedly attacked Israeli-related ships in the Red Sea. They actually only wanted to stop when Israel ceased its attacks in the sealed-off coastal area.