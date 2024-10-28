Iran's judiciary has executed the German-Iranian Djamshid Sharmahd. Bild: Koosha Falahi/Mizan/dpa/dpa

Despite international criticism, Iran carries out the death sentence against the German-Iranian Djamshid Sharmahd. The dual national was kidnapped in Dubai and sentenced in a show trial.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, who was imprisoned in Iran and sentenced to death, has been executed, according to the Iranian judiciary.

The death sentence against Sharmahd was carried out on Monday morning "after the final approval of the court decision by the Supreme Court".

Sharmahd had been kidnapped by agents of the regime during a business trip. Show more

The German-Iranian dual citizen Djamshid Sharmahd has been executed in Iran. As the official justice portal Misan announced, the execution took place in the morning. Germany had called for the sentence to be overturned. At the beginning of 2023, then Foreign Office spokesperson Nasser Kanaani explained that Germany was reacting too emotionally. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not ask anyone for permission to take action against terrorism."

In February 2023, a revolutionary court found the 69-year-old responsible for a terrorist attack and accused him of collaborating with foreign intelligence services. The accusations cannot be verified. His family and human rights groups firmly rejected them.

The Sharmahd trial was presided over by Abolghassem Salawati, also known as the "Judge of Death", who was sanctioned by the USA and the European Union.

Family fought to the end to save Sharmahd

Sharmahd was reportedly kidnapped by the Iranian secret service in Dubai in the summer of 2020, where he had to stop over on a business trip. Since then, he had been imprisoned in Tehran and forced to confess under torture.

Sharmahd had previously lived in the USA for years. From there, he had run a website denouncing the crimes of the mullah regime. This is probably why he became the focus of Iranian agents.

Death sentences in Iran are usually carried out by hanging. The sentence against Sharmahd was confirmed by the Supreme Court in April 2023. Human rights activists - and above all Sharmahd's daughter Gazelle, who lives in the USA - fought until the very end to save him.

Tehran risks diplomatic tensions

Although Iran carries out the death penalty rigorously, executions of Western foreigners are extremely rare. The execution of the death sentence against Jamshid Sharmahd is likely to severely strain relations between Tehran and Berlin.

Experts have repeatedly criticized Iran's security apparatus for imprisoning foreigners in order to free important functionaries abroad. Sharmahd's family also hoped for such a deal until the very end.