Iran's President Massud Peseshkian has spoken out in favor of a fundamental change in the country's leadership style. At the same time, his office rejected rumors of his resignation.

According to Fars, an agency close to the Revolutionary Guards, Peseshkian said that the leadership could not consist solely of a limited group of executives and officials. Instead, he called for the involvement of all social classes, economic players and scientists as well as the population.

Peseshkian is considered a reformer. His demand stands in contrast to the power structure. A look at the most important representatives of the Iranian leadership shows that many key positions have been held for decades by people with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

The President went on to say that the more honestly one spoke to the population and involved them in the decision-making and problem-solving process, the greater the chance of successfully overcoming challenges. When people are confronted with emergencies, those responsible must also stand by their side and make an effort to solve the problems.

Office: President will continue to serve the people

At the same time, Peseshkian's office rejected reports that the President had submitted his resignation to Supreme Leader Modshaba Khamenei. President Peseschkian will not refrain from serving the people, it was said.

Peseshkian also called on the population once again to save energy. If the consumption of electricity, gas and other energy sources could not be reduced, this would affect parts of industrial production. Society must be aware of the existing realities as well as the demands and costs of resistance.