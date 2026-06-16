Politics Iran's President: Don't Let the Diplomatic Opportunity Slip Away

Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian has described the framework agreement with the U.S., which is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, as a diplomatic victory for his country. “Accordingly, we should not let this opportunity—which could lead the country out of its current situation—go to waste,” Peseschkian said, according to the Isna news agency. Such opportunities are limited and will not present themselves again at any time, the president said. Peseschkian, who is considered a moderate, has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions. He has consistently supported the mediation team led by chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi. Peseschkian hopes that the framework agreement will resolve many of the country’s problems and usher in a new era. Due to international sanctions, Iran has been in the grip of a severe economic crisis for years, which has worsened dramatically since the start of the war in late February and following the ceasefire in April. In particular, a settlement with the U.S. in the nuclear dispute could lead to the lifting of sanctions and, consequently, to a recovery of the dire economic situation.