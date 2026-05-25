Iran's President Massud Peseshkian has ordered the unblocking of the international Internet. This was in response to a decision by a "special staff", the majority of whom had previously voted in favor of reopening the internet. According to the Fars news agency, the decision still had to be confirmed by the president before coming into force.

A specific date for the unblocking has not yet been given. However, Iranian media reported in mid-May that it could be unlocked on June 5.

Blocking had considerable economic consequences

The government had almost completely blocked access to the global internet since the start of the war on February 28. Since then, the approximately 90 million Iranians have only been able to use the so-called "national Internet", where only state-approved websites can be accessed.

The blockade has had considerable economic as well as social consequences. Particularly affected were the more than one million online retailers in the country, whose revenues were massively restricted by the blockade. Officially, the government justifies the shutdown with security concerns. However, observers assume that the leadership primarily wanted to prevent reports, images and videos about the actual extent of the war damage and the mood in the country from being disseminated on social media.