Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian has indicated his willingness to provide the U.S. with a written guarantee that Iran will not pursue a nuclear weapons program in the future. “If necessary, we can put in writing that we do not intend to build a nuclear bomb,” Peseschkian said, according to the IRNA news agency. He left open whether such an assurance would be part of the ongoing talks with the U.S. in Switzerland.

Peseschkian reiterated that former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had already rejected the development of weapons of mass destruction on religious grounds. Khamenei was killed during the U.S. and Israeli military attacks on February 28 and was subsequently succeeded by his son Mojtaba. The political leadership of the Islamic Republic consistently asserts that it does not seek nuclear weapons.

Peseschkian expressed confidence regarding the upcoming negotiations with Iran’s political arch-enemy, the United States. He stated that the agreements reached so far were “largely in Iran’s interest.” Among other things, Tehran hopes to gain financial benefits. As a first step, the six billion U.S. dollars—equivalent to more than 5.2 billion euros—that were frozen by the U.S. in Qatar could be released, the president said.