ARCHIVE - Iranian Revolutionary Guards cadets march during an annual military parade. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa Keystone

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have called for increased vigilance following an extension of the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

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The Iranian armed forces are at the "peak of readiness" to continue combat operations, the elite force said in a statement. In a new phase of escalation, the armed forces could carry out "devastating and unimaginable strikes for the enemy against the remaining assets" in the region.

US President Donald Trump had surprisingly declared the ceasefire with Iran to be extended on Tuesday evening. At Pakistan's request, he will refrain from attacks until the leadership in Iran submits a "united proposal" to settle the war, he announced on Truth Social. However, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will continue. The political leadership in Iran has not yet commented on this. There is great mistrust of the government in Washington in Tehran.