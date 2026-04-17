ARCHIVE - Iranian Revolutionary Guards cadets march during an annual military parade. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa Keystone

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have issued sharp warnings to the USA and Israel on National Armed Forces Day.

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In a statement published by the Tasnim news agency, the elite forces emphasized their readiness to respond to any military threat with "devastating and deadly strikes".

It went on to say that they were ready to respond to any threat from the USA, Israel and their allies with "firm determination, watchful eyes, iron will and a finger on the trigger".

The rhetoric follows a familiar pattern of the Revolutionary Guards on military commemoration days, but takes on added significance against the backdrop of the current situation.

A ceasefire has been in place in the Iran war since April 8, which ends on April 22. International efforts are being made under Pakistan's leadership to reach a lasting agreement. The central points of contention include Iran's nuclear program, the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian support for pro-Iranian militias such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.