A woman looks at a house destroyed by an Iranian missile attack. Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP/dpa Keystone

Despite massive airstrikes by the USA and Israel, Iran's leadership remains ready to fight. The Revolutionary Guards are maintaining the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and threatening to attack energy facilities in the region.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran maintains the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz despite air strikes.

The Revolutionary Guards are threatening to destroy oil and gas facilities in the region in an emergency.

At the same time, oil prices are rising sharply, while Western countries are thinking about securing the route militarily. Show more

Even after almost two weeks of massive air strikes by the USA and Israel, Iran's leadership is demonstrating its power and is still capable of retaliatory strikes and disrupting global oil supplies.

According to the media, around 30 people in the Arab town of Zarzir were mostly slightly injured in new missile salvos on Israel during the night. One soldier was killed in a drone attack on French troops stationed in Iraq. Six others were injured, according to the Ministry of Defense in Paris. However, it remained unclear who was behind the attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are maintaining their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. According to the Fars news agency, which is close to the Guards, the Guards' command center explained that it was following an order from the new religious leader Modshaba Khamenei. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for global oil exports, has almost come to a standstill. According to Energy Minister Chris Wright, the USA is not yet in a position to escort tankers through the strait.

The Navy will be able to do so relatively soon, Wright told CNBC. "We're just not ready yet." All US military resources are currently focused on destroying Iran's offensive capabilities. He believes it is likely that the US Navy will be able to escort some ships by the end of the month, Wright said. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Sky News that he was convinced that they would soon be able to do so - "perhaps together with an international coalition".

Oil prices have risen sharply as a result of the war. Germany, the USA and other nations want to counteract this with record oil reserves. Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have warned of attacks on Iran's energy sector and ports. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Iran will set fire to and destroy the region's oil and gas reserves in the event of the slightest attack.

Iran's secret service warns its own population

Meanwhile, Iran's rulers also appear to be maintaining control in their own country. The intelligence service of the Revolutionary Guards warned the people of new mass demonstrations. The state broadcaster Iribnews disseminated a statement threatening demonstrators with even harsher blows than during the protests at the end of December and beginning of January. The secret service of the Guards announced that it would pursue "traitors to the fatherland" around the clock.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Thursday that he was not sure whether the Iranian people would be able to overthrow the Islamic Republic. "I cannot say with certainty that the Iranian people will overthrow the regime," Netanyahu said. Israel's attacks could create the conditions for this. However, this would ultimately depend on the Iranian people. However, if the power apparatus does not fall, it will be much weaker.

Netanyahu: Khamenei is a "puppet of the Revolutionary Guards"

Netanyahu described the new supreme leader of Iran, Modshtaba Khamenei, as a "puppet of the Revolutionary Guards". The 56-year-old religious leader "cannot show his face in public." Khamenei junior is said to have been injured in an Israeli attack in Iran. Netanyahu hinted at possible further assassination attempts, saying he would "not take out life insurance policies" for Israel's enemies.

Since his appointment as Iran's supreme leader on Sunday, Modshtaba Khamenei has not yet made a public appearance. In an initial statement, he called for revenge for the victims of the war against the USA and Israel. In particular for the schoolgirls killed in an airstrike, according to a statement by the cleric, which was read out on state television. Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards said they would continue their attacks against US and Israeli targets in the region "with full force".

US military loses tanker plane

Saudi Arabia was once again the target of attacks by dozens of drones during the night. They were intercepted and destroyed, the Ministry of Defense announced on X. Previously, fuel depots in Oman and Bahrain had been attacked with drones. Meanwhile, the US armed forces reported the loss of a tanker aircraft in Iraq. However, the incident was not due to enemy fire or fire from allies, the US Centcom command announced without providing further details.

According to the US military, it has attacked around 6,000 targets since the start of the war. More than 90 ships have also been damaged or destroyed, including more than 30 minelayers. US President Donald Trump said again on Wednesday that the war could end "soon". There is "practically nothing left to attack", the news portal Axios quoted him as saying. Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin, on the other hand, explained that Israel's military still had an extensive list of targets.