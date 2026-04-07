Modshtaba Khamenei (2026) Wikimedia Commons

Iran's new supreme leader Modshtaba Khamenei is said to be in a critical condition. According to the British newspaper "The Times", the 56-year-old is being treated unconscious in the Iranian city of Ghom.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a report in the British newspaper "The Times", Iran's new supreme leader Modshtaba Khamenei is being treated unconscious in Ghom and is not fit to govern.

Khamenei was injured in the US-Israeli attack on February 28 in which his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

Trump stated that he was not negotiating with the supreme leader, but with other Iranian representatives - the question of Iran's actual leadership thus remains open. Show more

Since his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, Moshtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public. No appearances, no audio recordings - only two statements attributed to him were read out on state television. Now the reports about his state of health are intensifying.

According to the British daily newspaper "The Times", a diplomatic memo based on US-Israeli intelligence information reveals that the 56-year-old is being treated in Ghom - around 140 kilometers south of Tehran.

He is said to be unconscious and unable to "participate in any decisions of the regime". The paper speaks of "a critical condition". No details are given.

Injured in the attack on his father

According to Iranian sources, Khamenei was injured in the US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 - the same attack in which his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. While US media initially reported an injury to his leg or foot, Iranian opposition groups spoke early on of a coma. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had stated that Khamenei had been "wounded and probably disfigured".

According to the memo, preparations for the construction of a mausoleum - for "more than a tomb" - are also said to be evident in Ghom. This suggests that other family members could be buried there alongside the ayatollah who was killed. According to Iranian sources, the state funeral of Ali Khamenei was postponed due to the "expectation of an unprecedented number of participants".

Officials in Tehran emphasize that the new supreme leader is "in office". However, US President Donald Trump stated that he was negotiating with other Iranian representatives - but not with the supreme leader. At a press conference, Trump called on the Iranian people to rise up against the government, but conceded that this could be life-threatening for those affected.