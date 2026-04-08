After ceasefireIraq reopens airspace for air traffic
SDA
8.4.2026 - 10:48
Following the announcement of a ceasefire between the USA and Iran, Iraq has reopened its airspace. The situation has stabilized and conditions are back to normal, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced this morning.
Keystone-SDA
08.04.2026, 10:48
08.04.2026, 10:58
SDA
With immediate effect, all civilian flights are allowed to resume, including overflights and take-offs and landings at Iraqi airports.
Air traffic in the region has been severely restricted since the start of the Iran war on February 28. In addition to Iraq, some Gulf states had also closed their airspace.