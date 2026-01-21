Friday, January 23, 2026, 5 a.m.

According to the aid organization International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Economic Forum paid too little attention to humanitarian crises. "There were gaps in Davos when it came to global issues", IRC President David Miliband told DPA in Davos. The former British Foreign Secretary criticized that the participants were focused on themselves and their problems.

US President Donald Trump and the Greenland conflict with Europe, as well as the appearance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, made the headlines at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

David Miliband, former British Foreign Secretary and now head of the IRC, at the WEF 2026. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Specifically, Miliband criticized the fact that major humanitarian crises such as the conflict in Sudan were barely present, even though they affect millions of people and have a significant regional impact. The climate crisis had also been neglected, he said. "Climate change doesn't stop just because Davos stops talking about it." Climate change and conflicts are closely linked and must always be on the agenda.

Miliband criticized the USA, but also other countries, for withdrawing from international responsibility. The USA could not be replaced as the anchor of the global system. "We are moving towards a kind of patchwork multilateralism. The danger here is that the major global problems will not be tackled appropriately," said Miliband. Davos was currently only fulfilling its role as a forum for these key issues to a limited extent.