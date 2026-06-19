Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin has condemned Israel’s decision to cut off contact with EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas as “unacceptable.” “This is yet another provocation,” Martin said at the June summit of European heads of state and government in Brussels.

According to a report by the news portal “Euractiv,” Kallas is said to have compared Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians to South Africa’s former apartheid system behind closed doors in May.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar subsequently announced on X: “I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she has leveled against the world’s only Jewish state.” Kallas herself has neither confirmed nor denied the statements so far. They are said to have been made during a visit to Mexico.