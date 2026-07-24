The crack at the summit of the famous Hochvogel in the Allgäu Alps is getting wider and wider. According to geologists, a massive rockslide is imminent. Now, a crack has also been discovered on a neighboring peak.

The crack is getting bigger and bigger Is a massive rockslide about to occur in the Allgäu Alps?

Here's what it's all about The Hochvogel in the Allgäu Alps is in danger of breaking apart.

Over the summer, the crack near the summit continued to widen.

Now, a crack has also been discovered on the neighboring peak and is being examined by geologists. Summary created with

The summit area of the Hochvogel has been under close surveillance for years. Researchers are certain: A rockslide will occur on this mountain in the Allgäu Alps, on the border between Germany and Austria—though the exact timing is difficult to determine.

The crack at the summit is now more than two meters wide and about 100 meters deep, as reported by Bayerischer Rundfunk reports. According to the report, heavy rain in June accelerated the process, and the heat may also have played a role.

A crack was also found on the neighboring peak

Now, Kristian Rath, a mountaineer and author from the Allgäu region, has also discovered a crack on the neighboring Kesselspitze. He forwarded his observations to the geologists in charge at the Technical University of Munich, who are also closely monitoring the Hochvogel.

Michael Krautblatter, a professor of landslides, expressed his gratitude for Rath’s tip. People who frequently hike in the mountains are familiar with the area and notice changes early on. At the same time, Krautblatter cautioned against jumping to conclusions. There are many such cracks in the Alpine region.

There is no danger to hikers

On the Hochvogel, however, the only question is “when,” not “if.” The first monitoring points there were already set up in 2014. The crack in the summit area is widening at times by up to five millimeters per week, accelerated by heavy rainfall events such as the one most recently in June. According to Krautblatter, even low water pressure is having an effect. This suggests that at least one section of the Hochvogel is close to a tipping point. In June, for example, a rock tower measuring about 2,000 cubic meters collapsed.

However, the situation is not dangerous for hikers in the Hochvogel area, says Christoph Erd, caretaker of the local Prinz-Luitpold-Haus. The usual trails up the Hochvogel via the Kalten Winkel or the Kreuzspitze are open. However, the southern route from the Hinterhornbach Valley is closed due to the risk of a rockslide.

However, according to forecasts, the impending rockslide will not occur in a populated area.

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