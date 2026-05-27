A serial killer could be on the loose in Puerto Vallarta. IMAGO/Addictive Stock

Fears of a possible serial killer are growing in the popular Mexican vacation resort of Puerto Vallarta. Three dead women have been found there in the space of just two weeks. Investigators are now looking into whether the cases are connected.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three dead women have been found in Puerto Vallarta in the space of two weeks.

The police are investigating whether the cases are connected.

The victims were found in remote locations and some showed signs of violence. Show more

Puerto Vallarta on the Mexican Pacific coast is actually considered a popular vacation paradise. However, several mysterious deaths are currently causing great unrest in the region.

Three dead women have been found there in the space of just two weeks. The authorities are now investigating whether a serial killer may be behind the cases.

According to reports, the first woman was discovered on May 10 near the Rancho El Piruli viewpoint. Around a week later, investigators found another body at a rest area on a highway. The third victim was finally discovered on a dirt road in the Parque Las Palmas district.

Victims have similar characteristics

According to the investigators, all three women are said to have been in their early to mid-30s and had tattoos. In addition, the partially undressed bodies were each found in remote locations.

The police are currently evaluating surveillance videos, witness statements and other evidence.

The authorities have not yet officially confirmed the identity of the victims. However, local media have linked the latest case to a missing woman named Elizabeth Martinez. Traces of violence are said to have been found on her body.

Authorities are examining various scenarios

According to the authorities, the investigation is still in its early stages. The possibility that the women were killed at a different location and only brought to Puerto Vallarta later is also being investigated.

The fear of a possible spate of violence comes at an inopportune time for the popular vacation resort. Back in February, cartel riots with burning buses and looting made headlines and unsettled tourists.