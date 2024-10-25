North Korea sends troops to Russia. South Korea is thinking out loud about helping Ukraine. Moscow is now threatening Seoul with "security consequences". And Pyongyang is again threatening a "holy war".

Philipp Dahm

3000 North Korean soldiers are said to be in Russia for training.

Moscow allegedly pays 2000 dollars per month per soldier, who earn between 6 and 18 American cents at home.

It is still unclear where the soldiers and pilots will be deployed.

Because Seoul is considering sending weapons and troops to Kiev, the Kremlin is threatening "consequences for the security of South Korea".

Moscow's backing strengthens North Korea: Pyongyang reports that 1.4 million people have enlisted in the army due to the recent tensions and are ready for the "holy war". Show more

The Russian Duma has ratified the "Agreement on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" with North Korea, which the presidents of the two countries initiated in June.

In the document, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un pledge their support in the event that one of their countries is attacked. The two states, who also want to "promote a multipolar system of international relations", also forbid interference in internal affairs.

The agreement is the latest in a whole series of developments driven by the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. According to South Korean intelligence, 3,000 soldiers have already been deployed. The troops are therefore located in military facilities in Russia.

Where will the North Koreans be deployed?

It is feared that the soldiers there are being prepared to reinforce the war of aggression against Ukraine, which in turn could contribute to a further escalation of violence. Russia rejects this and emphasizes that the partnership is not directed against anyone.

Vladimir Putin (left) and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on June 19. Picture: Keystone

It is still questionable whether the North Koreans might be deployed in Russia to enable the withdrawal of Russian soldiers to the front - for example, if they were to secure the Russian border away from the war.

On the other hand, a Chinese ex-mercenary of the Russian army reports that North Koreans have already died. According to Li Dafu, eight officers were killed just one day after their arrival. In Kursk, i.e. in the combat zone, 18 North Koreans are said to have tried unsuccessfully to desert.

2000 dollars a month per North Korean

In view of such reports, former NATO officer Erhard Bühler does not rule out the possibility of Pyongyang's troops being deployed on the front line in the podcast "What to do, General?". Last but not least, it would also be surprising if North Korea sent elite soldiers, but then only deployed them as border guards.

The South Korean secret service believes that Moscow pays 2,000 dollars per soldier per month. A North Korean soldier allegedly earns between 6 and 18 American cents: even if Pyongyang collects most of the pay, the job is probably worthwhile for the North Korean soldiers.

South Korean media also claim to have learned that Kim Jong-un has also sent Putin pilots. However, it cannot be ruled out that they are in Russia as part of an arms deal to be trained on jets that Moscow will export.

Kremlin threatens: "Consequences for the security of South Korea"

Seoul is now thinking aloud about sending weapons to Kiev as well, but possibly also soldiers to Ukraine to help interrogate defected or captured North Koreans. This, in turn, has called Moscow into action: the Kremlin is clearly warning South Korea against interfering in the war, according to the Russian state news agency Interfax.

At least 3,000 North Korean soldiers now inside Russia, US sayshttps://t.co/KNn6f1O3yQ — Robby Seventeen (@Robby_Seventeen) October 24, 2024

"The Russian Federation will indeed react harshly to any steps that could pose a threat to the security of the country and its citizens, wherever their citizens may be," threatened Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry. Seoul should think "about the consequences for the security of South Korea" before it acts.

South Korean arms exports have risen sharply in recent years: The country ranks as the tenth largest arms supplier in the world. However, offensive armaments in particular would not be exported directly to Ukraine - due to existing laws that apparently prevent this.

North Korea is ready for the "holy war"

There is growing concern in Seoul about the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow, as Russia could help North Korea with its nuclear program, but could also boost the production of missiles and drones. In addition, Kim Jong-un's soldiers would return home with valuable combat experience, provided they survive.

North & South Korea: Cross-Border Tensions



Recently, #NorthKorea blew up sections of roads and rail lines near the #DMZ or the #Korean Demilitarised Zone that connected it to #SouthKorea. pic.twitter.com/TWabycjDDR — The GEOSTRATA (@TheGeostrata) October 24, 2024

By deploying North Korean soldiers on the battlefield in Ukraine, Putin would probably be crossing a red line for the West. Furthermore, not least due to Moscow's backing, Kim Jong-un has recently significantly escalated his tone towards the South in Asia.

The dictator has severed ties with the neighboring country and terminated cooperation agreements. Balloons are also rising again, carrying garbage and leaflets to democratic Korea.

N. Korea sends more trash balloons toward S. Korea#NorthKorea continues sending trash-filled balloons toward #SouthKorea with more than 5,000 launched since May. South Korea's military warns of "stern" action if the campaign escalates, as tensions rise between the two nations. pic.twitter.com/Dih8HCezeA — World Watch (@WorldWatch_in) October 19, 2024

North Korea's involvement in the war in Eastern Europe is also increasing the risk of conflict in the Indo-Pacific. According to North Korean propaganda, the latest tensions have led to 1.4 million young people signing up for or re-enlisting in the army.

They are ready for a "holy war", Pyongyang claims.

With agency material.