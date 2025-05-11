Putin wants to negotiate: Is this a turn towards peace or another diversionary maneuver from the chief strategist in the Kremlin? KEYSTONE

What does Putin's move to be ready for direct negotiations with Kiev without preconditions mean? Is the pressure from Europe, supported by the USA, having an effect? Or is it another tactical feint by the Kremlin?

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin offers Ukraine peace negotiations without preconditions.

He wants nothing to do with the proposal from France, Germany, Great Britain and Ukraine, a 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

Zelensky and Putin are open to peace negotiations. For Kiev, a ceasefire is a condition for this. For Moscow, the ceasefire is the subject of negotiations. And not the first one to be discussed. Show more

The EU is throwing everything it has into the equation: The three of them, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz, traveled to Kiev. They were joined there by Donald Tusk and, together with Volodymyr Zelensky, they then called on Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. Otherwise, they would increase the pressure through sanctions.

Donald Trump, who just a few months ago saw no reason for Europe and Ukraine to be involved in negotiations with Russia at all, supported the Europeans' initiative.

Putin, for his part, had shown goodwill by declaring a ceasefire during the traditional celebrations to mark the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Offers create pressure

Offering the other side a ceasefire always means forcing them to react and testing their willingness to end the war. Kiev and Moscow have been playing this game for some time.

In the past, Zelenskyi has rejected offers of a ceasefire as not being serious. Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine would use a ceasefire to strengthen its armed forces.

So far, Putin has skillfully exploited the fragile friendship between Ukraine's European allies and the new US administration. Now that signals of support for the latest European initiative have come from the White House, the ruler in the Kremlin has obviously had to come up with something new.

To avoid appearing to be the one standing in the way of peace, he offered direct peace negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions. This also meant without a ceasefire. Instead, Russia wanted to tackle the causes of the conflict first and only then discuss a ceasefire.

Ceasefire before negotiations or vice versa?

Putin had put the ball back in Ukraine's court. Now Kiev had to reveal its intentions again. Zelensky did this by welcoming the proposal, but sticking to the demand that the ceasefire should begin earlier, on Monday, May 12.

Macron and Merz agreed with him in this position.

POTUS: “A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end. It will be a whole new, and much better, WORLD.…” pic.twitter.com/iicgrRJY8X — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) May 11, 2025

One thing is clear: Russia has the upper hand on the battlefield. Ukraine is under far more pressure there, the less US weapons are available, the more so. But the Kremlin does not want to snub Washington. Experts see the offer to normalize diplomatic relations as very attractive to Putin. At the same time, the Kremlin repeatedly emphasizes that it will not allow itself to be put under pressure.

Peskov to CNN Source



🈁Well, if you look during the history, during the old history, during the modern history, you'll see that Russia is quite resistant to any kinds of pressure.



We are open for dialogue. We are open for for attempts to have a settlement in Ukraine.

We do… pic.twitter.com/jp28wdfP8V — East_Calling (@East_Calling) May 10, 2025

If the Russian president has his way, negotiations with Ukraine will begin next week in Istanbul while he continues to bomb the country. A ceasefire could then be the first result of these negotiations. Moscow will stop the shelling once Kiev has made enough concessions.

The ball is in Washington's court

Zelensky is not going along with this, as his statements make clear. At the risk of being portrayed as someone who doesn't want peace. He has his European partners behind him.

Putin has repeatedly explained the conditions under which he would recall his armed forces: If Ukraine surrenders the territories that Russia has annexed since 2014 and is demilitarized - and is thus unable to do anything against future invasions.

But this is precisely the minimum that Kiev is demanding: The certainty that it will no longer be attacked by Russia.

However, the decisions on how to proceed will not only be made in Kiev and Moscow. Those in Washington are at least as important. Will the Trump administration manage to persuade Putin to make concessions that satisfy Kiev? Or will Trump finally be able to present a deal and will Ukraine have to bow to Russia's demands?

The known positions of Kiev and Moscow are far apart. So they can pass the ball to each other for a long time to come, while Ukraine continues to resist conquest by Russia.