Queen Máxima appears to be making fun of Donald Trump in front of the cameras. It is still unclear whether the Dutch queen actually wanted to ape the US president.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The NATO summit took place in The Hague from June 24 to 25, 2025.

US President Donald Trump was present and spent the night in the royal palace during his stay.

When the royal couple and Donald Trump met for a photo opportunity, Queen Máxima appeared to make fun of Trump in front of the cameras. Show more

Dutch Queen Máxima has been going all out on social media in recent days. The reason: during US President Donald Trump's visit to the royal palace in The Hague, she mimicked him on camera. She imitates his mouth expression. Watch the video.

However, there is still no official confirmation that the Queen was really making fun of him.

US President Trump was in The Hague from June 24 to 25, 2025 as part of the NATO summit. He is said to have spent the night in the royal palace during this time.

