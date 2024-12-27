A Russian insider is now set to publish new information on the crash of flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan. Photo: Azamat Sarsenbayev/AP/dpa sda

Was it a mistake, sabotage or intentional? The crash of flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan is being overshadowed by more and more evidence that points to Russia being partly responsible. A Russian insider comes clean.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two days have passed since the crash of Azerbaijani flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan, in which 38 people died.

It is increasingly being linked to a possible downing by the Russian Pantsir-S air defense system.

Reports suggest that electronic jamming by Russian forces may have interfered with the plane's GPS and communications.

Kazakhstan is looking into alternative theories such as bird strike, while Russia is cautious, calling any speculation premature before the investigation is complete. Show more

The crash of Azerbaijani flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan on Wednesday morning continues to raise pressing questions. Two days after the disaster, in which 38 people died and 29 survived, more and more reports suggest that Russia could be responsible for the incident. This is reported by the German news platform "Focus".

According to four Azerbaijani sources familiar with the investigation, as well as statements from a US official and aviation experts, the plane was allegedly shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system. The incident apparently occurred 18 kilometers from Grozny, when the plane was flying at an altitude of 2,400 meters.

Allegedly, the electronic warfare systems of the Russian armed forces may have interfered with the plane's communication systems, which led to confusion and ultimately to the plane being shot down by the stationed Pantsir systems.

Emergency landing was denied

An insider from the ranks of Russian law enforcement has revealed details about the downing of a plane, as reported by "Focus". According to a report by the renowned "Institute for the Study of War" (ISW), the plane was hit at an altitude of 2,400 meters - near Naursky Raion. This location is strategically highly sensitive: it is home to several military bases with state-of-the-art air defense systems.

So-called Pantsir systems were recently stationed in the region - sophisticated air defense technology specially designed to fend off Ukrainian drone attacks. These systems are intended to protect the Russian military from growing threats from the air.

However, the incident raises questions, as Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, is over 1000 kilometers away from Ukrainian-controlled territory. The great distance to potential targets raises speculation about possible acts of sabotage or internal conflicts within Russia.

Transcript of pilot and air traffic controller communication published

The insider also published a complete transcript of the communication between the flight crew and the air traffic controller in Grozny. The "ISW" has not yet been able to confirm the authenticity of this transcript. However, it may provide a good insight into what really happened with flight J2-8243.

According to the transcript, the pilots attempt to land in Grozny three times between 7.36 and 8.11 a.m. (Moscow time). The crew informed the controller that the plane's GPS system had completely failed each time during the landing approach. At the same time, the aircraft had repeatedly disappeared from the controller's radar screen.

Instead, it was instructed to fly over the Caspian Sea to the airport in Aktau - a distance of 450 kilometers. The badly damaged plane made it to Aktau despite enormous difficulties, but crashed after repeated attempts to land.

Cover-up by Russia?

A report by the Azerbaijani portal "Caliber.az" suggests that Russia may have deliberately tried to steer the plane into the Caspian Sea. The aim could have been to make the wreckage and possible evidence of a shoot-down disappear into the sea.

According to "Caliber.az", a crash over the sea would have prevented wreckage and evidence from being recovered. Whether this theory is correct remains unclear, but the speculation reinforces doubts about a comprehensive investigation.

Kazakhstan and Russia are reluctant to comment

While Kazakhstan continues to officially examine alternative theories such as a bird strike or an explosion in the cabin, Russia is keeping a low profile. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that it was "wrong to put forward hypotheses" before the investigation had been completed.

The case is reminiscent of the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, when Russia also tried to deny responsibility and obstruct the investigation.

