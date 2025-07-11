The Kremlin's secret service apparatus is increasingly using young amateurs for its sabotage operations in Europe. Ulf Mauder/dpa (Symbolbild)

Experts from European intelligence services fear that Russian sabotage campaigns are becoming increasingly dangerous - partly because Moscow is increasingly having to rely on young amateurs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you European intelligence services are concerned that Russian sabotage campaigns could become increasingly dangerous.

Because many professional spies have now been expelled by Western countries, Moscow is increasingly turning to young amateurs.

Most of the saboteurs accused of working for Russia are foreigners, including Ukrainians. Show more

Shortly before midnight on a day in March 2024, a truck driver asleep in his vehicle hears the crackling of flames at a warehouse building in east London. The warehouse contains equipment for Ukraine. The driver grabs a fire extinguisher and rushes off - but quickly realizes that the fire is too big for him. When the police arrive, the officers bang on the doors of a nearby apartment building and shout to the residents to get to safety. Parents grab their children and run into the street.

About 30 minutes after the fire breaks out, Dylan E., a British man who has confessed to organizing the arson, receives a message from a man the British authorities describe as his Russian contact. "Excellent", it says in Russian.

Europe-wide disruption campaign

On Tuesday, a British court found three men guilty of arson in connection with the March 2024 case. According to the prosecution, the arson attack was planned by Russian intelligence services - as part of a Europe-wide disruption campaign for which Western agencies blame Moscow and its proxies. Two other men, including Dylan E., had previously pleaded guilty to organizing the arson.

The fire is just one of more than 70 incidents documented by the AP news agency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that have been linked to Russia.

Four European intelligence officials said they were concerned that the risk of serious injury or even death was increasing as untrained saboteurs set fires near homes and businesses, plant explosive devices or build bombs. AP's documentation found 12 cases of arson or serious sabotage last year, compared with two in 2023 and none in 2022. "When you start a campaign, it develops its own momentum and becomes more violent over time," said one of the officials, who holds a senior position with a European intelligence agency. Two other people also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rebuts: "Never presented any evidence." Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa

Ukrainians also among the accused

The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on the British case. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said that the Kremlin had never been presented with "any evidence" as proof of accusations that Russia was running a sabotage campaign. Moscow rejects any accusations.

Most of the saboteurs accused of working for Russia are foreigners, including Ukrainians. They include young people with no criminal record, who are often hired for the equivalent of a few thousand dollars, the secret service employees explained.

Moscow relies on amateurs

The high-ranking official said that Russia has been forced to increasingly rely on such amateurs since hundreds of Moscow spies were expelled from Western countries following the poison attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the UK in 2018. The attack led to the death of a British woman - and to a strong reaction from the West. Russia "had to change the modus operandi, from using cadre officers to using proxies, to create a more flexible, contestable system," the official said.

The documents shared during the London warehouse trial offered a rare insight into the recruitment of young men. Among them were transcripts of messages between a man who prosecutors say was a Russian intelligence operative and his recruit Dylan E., who was active on Telegram channels linked to the Wagner Group - a mercenary organization whose operations were taken over by the Russian Defense Ministry in 2023.

According to Kevin Riehle, a lecturer in intelligence and national security at Brunel University in London, Russian military intelligence was likely behind the attack through the Wagner Group. The recruiter - who used the name "Privet Bot" - had posted several times on a Telegram channel calling for people to join the fight against the West, Riehle explained in court.

Google for the translation

Once the connection was established, the recruiter and Dylan E. communicated mainly in Russian, with E. using Google for translation, as screenshots on his phone show. The recruiter wrote to the 21-year-old that he was "smart and clever", despite his young age. He suggested he watch the TV series "The Americans", which is about Soviet KGB intelligence agents working undercover in the US. "This will be your handbook," the recruiter wrote.

In one message, Dylan E. boasted of - unproven - connections to the Irish Republican Army, to "murderers, kidnappers, soldiers, drug dealers, scammers, car thieves". He promised to be "the best spy you've ever seen".

When Russia's campaign began after the invasion of Ukraine, vandalism - including defacing monuments or graffiti - was more common, the senior European intelligence official explained. "Over the past year, the campaign has evolved into arson and assassinations," the source said.

Other incidents with potentially deadly consequences linked to Russia include smuggling explosives onto cargo planes - the packages detonated on the ground - and setting fire to shopping centers in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. According to the Lithuanian public prosecutor's office, a Ukrainian youth was involved in a plan to plant a bomb in a Swedish furniture store near the capital Vilnius last year. The bomb triggered a major fire in the early hours of the morning, but no one was injured.

At the end of July last year, a container caught fire at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig. An incendiary device was placed in a parcel. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Shortly after the fire in London, Dylan E. and his co-conspirators discussed what they would do next, according to the text messages presented in court. They talked about burning down London businesses owned by Russian tech billionaire and Kremlin critic Yevgeny Chichvarkin, who now lives in the UK. The entrepreneur, who now works in the high-end hospitality industry, delivered supplies to Ukraine.

His wine store and restaurant were to be reduced to ashes, explained Dylan E. In the news, he vacillated between saying that they didn't need victims and that if they wanted to "hurt someone", they could put nails in a homemade explosive device. He pointed out that there were apartments above the wine store. This reflects a phenomenon that the senior intelligence official also pointed out: middlemen sometimes propose ideas, each of which is "a little better" and more dangerous.

"Will use them in serious battles"

Russia's intelligence services do try to exercise "tight operational control" - they specify targets, decide on tools and require recruits to record sabotage - but sometimes "the control doesn't hold", explains Lotta Hakala, a senior analyst at the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service. That seems to be exactly what happened in London.

After the fire, the Russian recruiter told Dylan E. that he had "set fire to these warehouses without my consent". Therefore, "it will be impossible to pay for this arson". Nevertheless, the recruiter told E. that he wanted to target other companies with links to Ukraine. "You are our dagger in Europe and we will sharpen you carefully," the recruiter wrote. "Then we will use you in serious battles."