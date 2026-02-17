Are social media platforms deliberately designed to be addictive? (symbolic image) Elisa Schu/dpa

In the first trial of its kind in the USA, jurors must decide whether social media platforms are designed to be addictive. The plaintiff believes her childhood has been ruined. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg also wants to testify in court.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A court in the USA is now to clarify whether social media platforms are specifically designed to be addictive.

The plaintiff is a 20-year-old woman who goes by the initials KTM and accuses the online sites of ruining her childhood.

Snapchat and Tiktok sought a settlement with the plaintiff, Instagram and YouTube want a clarification in court, where Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also expected to testify. Show more

At the age of 6, she watched YouTube videos, then she had an Instagram account - years earlier than actually allowed. Snapchat and Tiktok followed. Now 20 years old, the young woman, who goes by the initials KGM, took social media networks to court in the USA.

KGM's accusation was that the platforms were specifically designed to be addictive - for example, through the possibility of "endless scrolling", where you can move on to the next post with just one finger movement and never run out. The consequences for them were depression, anxiety and dissatisfaction with their own bodies. The companies had designed the apps as "traps" for young users.

KGM's rampant and problematic social media use changed the course of her childhood, her lawyer Joseph VanZandt emphasized in a hearing. During questioning, she herself pointed out, among other things, that so-called filters on Instagram, which change the appearance of people in pictures, had led to dissatisfaction with her own body.

When someone once posted an unedited picture of her face, she freaked out. The algorithms also gave her advice, such as eating just one cucumber a day to lose weight.

Snapchat and Tiktok sought settlement

KGM filed a lawsuit against Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Tiktok. A few weeks before the start of the trial in Los Angeles, the companies behind Snapchat and Tiktok reached a settlement with the plaintiff. However, Instagram and YouTube want to fight the allegations in court. As Instagram is part of the Facebook group Meta, company boss Mark Zuckerberg is also due to testify this Wednesday.

The stakes are high for the online giants. There are hundreds of similar lawsuits in the legal pipeline in the USA. The trial in Los Angeles is the first test balloon to see whether such allegations can be successful in US courts. In the USA, comparisons are being drawn in some cases with lawsuits against the tobacco industry, in which the companies were accused of deliberately concealing the fact that cigarettes are addictive from their customers. The companies ended up paying billions for health costs and restricting advertising.

Judge: No exemption from liability for functions

Social media platforms are largely protected from lawsuits in the USA. The reason for this is a regulation known as Section 230. It essentially states that platforms cannot be prosecuted for content published by users. It was this exemption from liability that made the rise of services such as YouTube and Facebook possible in the first place.

In the proceedings in Los Angeles, the companies also initially tried to prevent the case from going to trial by referring to Section 230. They applied for the case to be dismissed.

The argument was that even if KGM had suffered damage, it was videos and posts by other users that had caused it. However, Judge Carolyn Kuhl took a different view: this does not mean "that there can be no liability for the damage caused by the design of the function". And in the present case, there was evidence that Instagram functions had led KGM to compulsively consume videos.

High hurdle for plaintiff

At the same time, KGM also faces quite a high hurdle in the trial. She and her lawyers must convince the jury that the Instagram and YouTube functions were a significant factor in the plaintiff's mental health problems.

Meta counters, however: "The evidence will demonstrate that she faced many significant and difficult challenges long before she ever used social media." At the start of the trial, Meta's lawyers argued that the plaintiff's mental health issues stemmed from abuse and broken family relationships. They also pointed out that KGM had not been diagnosed with social media addiction.

Platforms deny addictive potential

Meanwhile, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, who has already been called to the witness stand by Zuckerberg, denied that social media platforms are addictive. According to the New York Times, he said that although users could become addicted, like to a TV series, they were not "clinically addicted".

Meta also points to measures introduced over the years to protect young users, such as special accounts for teenagers and supervision functions for parents.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Google video platform YouTube said that it does not belong to the social media category at all, but is more of a streaming service like Disney+ or Netflix.

Brussels sees addictive mechanisms in Tiktok

In Europe, Tiktok is currently being targeted with similar accusations. According to the preliminary findings of an EU investigation, the video app is in breach of European law. Specifically, this concerns mechanisms that promote addiction - for example, highly personalized recommendations and the continuous automatic playback of videos.

In its preliminary investigation, the EU Commission stated that the design of Tiktok constantly "rewards" users with new content and thus encourages them to keep scrolling. In Australia, meanwhile, a strict social media ban has been in place for anyone under the age of 16 since mid-December.