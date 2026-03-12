Shots fired at university AP

A gunman enters a university in the USA. Shots are fired. One victim dies. The FBI later announces that it is investigating the case as an act of terrorism.

A gunman opens fire at Old Dominion University in the US state of Virginia, killing one person.

Students overpower the gunman, while police and the FBI intervene shortly afterwards.

The FBI is investigating a terrorist background after the attacker is said to have had a previous connection to the terrorist militia IS. Show more

The FBI is investigating suspected terrorism following the fatal shooting at a US university in the state of Virginia. FBI chief Kash Patel wrote this on the X platform. The shooter killed one person and injured two. The attacker also died.

According to the FBI, the gunman opened fire at Old Dominion University in the eastern US city of Norfolk. According to the police, emergency calls were received later on Thursday morning that a shooter was in a building at the university. Emergency services were on the scene minutes later. FBI chief Patel wrote that a group of courageous students intervened and overpowered the shooter. This and the quick intervention of the police led to lives being saved.

According to the FBI, the man had a previous connection to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. He was arrested in 2016 and confessed to having tried to provide material support to the terrorist militia. He was sentenced to prison in 2017. According to the FBI, he was released from prison in 2024. During the attack at the university in Virginia, where 25,000 people study, the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" (roughly "God is greatest" in Arabic), the FBI added.