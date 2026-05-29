The Cuban army demonstrates that it stands behind former head of state and revolutionary hero Raul Castro. Picture: Keystone

Pressure, threats, warships: Relations between the USA and Cuba are escalating. Experts are now openly discussing scenarios - from regime change to economic collapse - and warning of historical mistakes.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is increasing the pressure on Cuba with military signals, diplomatic offers and legal action against Castro.

Observers see parallels to earlier actions against Venezuela and Iran.

The memory of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 is shaping the current debate. Show more

For months, the US has been continuously increasing the pressure on Cuba: threats in the social media, reconnaissance drones, operations by the US navy, most recently the aircraft carrier Nimitz, which has been cruising in the Caribbean for a week, in convoy with guided missile-carrying destroyers.

In mid-May, CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba and met with government officials and the grandson of former head of state Raúl Castro, "Raúlito" Rodríguez Castro. According to CBS News, he was accompanied by an officer who played a role in Maduro's arrest.

According to several sources, Ratcliffe introduced the man to his Cuban interlocutors as "the one who killed their people in Venezuela". 32 of Maduro's Cuban bodyguards are said to have been killed during the intervention by US special forces. Perhaps the CIA director wanted to send a signal to the Cubans, CBS News speculates.

The USA has almost completely cut off oil shipments to Cuba, meaning that the island can only cover a third of its energy needs. The result is power cuts of up to 22 hours a day. Added to this is the "food shortage", which has caused prices to explode even for basic elements of Cuban cuisine such as rice.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe presented government representatives with an offer from the Trump administration on condition that they loosen their relations with Russia and China. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, son of Cuban exiles, addressed the population in Spanish. Trump said into a TV camera that Cuba was a failed state and that the USA wanted to help "the families, the people".

A short time later, Axios announced that Cuba had procured 300 combat drones - according to Axios, to attack its base in Guantanamo in the event of a US attack. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warns of a bloodbath if the USA attacks Cuba.

The final act for the time being: the USA accuses former head of state Raul Castro of being responsible for the shooting down of two American sports planes in international airspace in 1996.

Meanwhile, "Politico" reports that although the armada is a little smaller than the one that was active off Venezuela before US special forces kidnapped President Maduro, all units are in position and ready. All that is needed is the go ahead from the commander-in-chief and then the intervention can begin.

In the meantime

Parallels with Venezuela, Iran

This evokes various associations. Before the attacks on Iran, the USA had promised its population help if they rose up against their government. They had brought charges against Nicolas Maduro.

The sequels are well known: Special forces kidnapped Maduro and handed him over to US justice. The US army attacked Iran in alliance with Israel.

Because Trump 2026 has proven that he no longer just threatens, but also gives orders to attack, the media and observers are wondering if or when the US will strike in Cuba.

This brings back memories of a more distant past: the Bay of Pigs invasion in April 1961.

Foreign policy disaster: Bay of Pigs invasion

Two years after the Cuban revolution, which had removed a US-friendly but anything but democratic government, the US launched an attack with which it hoped to trigger an uprising against the new communist leaders.

US bombers from the Second World War were repainted as Cuban aircraft to suggest an internal revolt and conceal the fact that the US was orchestrating the operation. John F. Kennedy personally gave the order to launch the operation shortly after his inauguration, and the attack took place three months later.

The plan was to disable Cuban air defenses so that 1,400 Cuban exiles prepared for the invasion by US forces could land as undisturbed as possible in the remote Bahía de Cochinos, the Bay of Pigs, on 15 April 1961.

However, most of the bombs missed their targets, the Cuban army confronted the invaders with 20,000 men and ended the invasion before it had really begun.

Cuba options 2026

What could a US operation against the Cuban leadership look like in 2026? The obvious option is to kidnap Raúl Castro along the lines of Maduro. That would be logical, after all, there are proceedings against Castro in the USA.

In Cuba, however, this would gain little, as the 94-year-old has no longer been the island's head of state since 2018. "They would love to humiliate one of the Castros and put one of the revolutionaries of 1959 behind bars," says Adam Isacson, who works for the NGO "Washington Office on Latin America". However, the current Cuban government would hardly lose power as a result.

The second option put forward by the BBC is regime change. In Venezuela, the number two of the old dictatorship has taken over and is apparently acting to the satisfaction of its US clients.

Statements by Ratcliffe and Rubio can be interpreted to mean that the USA is also holding talks with potential leaders in Cuba. Most recently, the Cuban ambassador to the UN told the New York Times that Cuba was prepared to negotiate with the USA on everything and without taboo subjects.

In response, he qualified: "Of course, it does not contribute to a climate of dialog and trust when statements such as 'We are ready to take over Cuba' are heard every few days."

The BBC writes that several experts it has spoken to see no equivalent to Delcy Rodriguez in Cuba. Perhaps the Trump administration would be satisfied if the Cuban government allowed more US investment into the country, reduced the Chinese and Russian espionage emanating from the island and gave Cuban exiles influence in their old homeland. A change of direction without regime change, so to speak.

The USA could also intensify the blockade of Cuba to such an extent that the island's economy would collapse. However, it is more than uncertain that this would mean the end of the communist government. The BBC quotes an observer who is convinced that the security apparatus will continue to function even after an economic collapse.

Bay of Pigs 2.0

A US attack on Cuba will meet with stronger resistance than one on Venezuela, says Helen Yaffe, Professor of Latin American Political Economy at the University of Glasgow. Every person in the country has received military training, she tells Al Jazeera.

"Even Trump was impressed by the resistance of Maduro's 32 Cuban bodyguards. "They think that's fierce resistance. They were 32 Cubans. When they get here, there will be 10 million!" This is how Yaffe describes the government's narrative, which is also widespread among the population. Two other observers tell Al Jazeera that US troops expect tougher resistance in Cuba than in Venezuela, even if the island is militarily inferior.

It is more than doubtful that the Trump administration would welcome a wave of Cuban refugees coming to the USA. Professor Michael Shifter, Professor of Latin American Studies at Georgetown University, tells the BBC that the US would want to avoid instability in Cuba just as it avoided it in Venezuela.

Another scenario seems very unlikely: another invasion with Cuban exiles. "Bay of Pigs 2.0 is not going to happen", the magazine "Politico" quotes an anonymous Pentagon insider.

Because if there's one thing Trump doesn't need, it's another foreign military adventure that doesn't end in a quick success.