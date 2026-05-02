Black plumes of smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike on a suspected Hezbollah base on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh. Photo: STR/dpa Keystone

The situation in the border area between Israel and Lebanon is coming to a head again. While attacks increase, the USA is trying to mediate new talks.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite a ceasefire, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is clearly intensifying again, with numerous airstrikes and casualties.

Israel reports around 50 attacks within 24 hours, while Hezbollah continues to use rockets and drones; thousands have been killed and many displaced since March.

The USA is pushing for direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, but key points of contention such as disarming Hezbollah and withdrawing troops remain unresolved. Show more

A good three weeks after a ceasefire was agreed in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, fighting is clearly picking up again. According to Lebanese reports, five people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon. Twelve people had already been killed in attacks in southern Lebanon on Friday. The USA is advocating new direct talks at the highest level between Israel and Lebanon with the aim of reaching a lasting settlement to the hostilities.

The Lebanese news agency NNA reported that an Israeli drone had attacked a car that was traveling near the town of Nabatieh. Two passengers were killed in the attack. Three more people were killed in an attack on a house in Iklim al-Tuffah in the early morning. The town is considered a stronghold of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, which is hostile to Israel.

Israeli military: around 50 attacks within 24 hours

The Israeli army announced in a post on Platform X that there had been around 50 attacks in southern Lebanon within 24 hours. The military continued to destroy "terror infrastructure" in the northern neighboring country and kill terrorists there, the post said.

These included buildings that members of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia had used to attack soldiers. In southern Lebanon, Israeli soldiers were attacked by Hezbollah with several rockets. Hezbollah has also repeatedly carried out drone attacks on locations in northern Israel.

Fragile ceasefire and recurring escalation

Although there is officially a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, there are still daily attacks on both sides. Since the beginning of March, the conflict has once again intensified significantly as part of the regional escalation after rockets were fired from Lebanon. Israel responded with airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, accompanied by heavy fighting in the border area.

According to Lebanese figures, more than 2,600 people have been killed and more than one million displaced since the beginning of March. Lebanon itself is not officially a party to the conflict.

USA urges new direct talks

In view of the fragile ceasefire, which officially remains in place until mid-May, the USA is pushing for direct talks between Israel and Lebanon at the highest level. The ceasefire was announced around three weeks ago following talks between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The US embassy in Beirut spoke out in favor of a meeting between Aoun and Netanyahu in order to achieve guarantees for sovereignty, secure borders, humanitarian aid and reconstruction - backed by the USA. According to Lebanese media, Aoun is currently rejecting such a meeting during the ongoing fighting and is only holding out the prospect of it after successful negotiations.

According to the presidential office, Aoun's meeting with US ambassador Michel Issa on Friday focused on stabilizing the ceasefire and possible further talks in Washington on border security. In initial direct talks there, Israel had called for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, while Lebanon demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal. The disarmament of Hezbollah, which was envisaged in the 2024 agreement, has not yet been implemented.