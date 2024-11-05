The duel between Harris and Trump is mobilizing the masses. (archive image) VUCCI/MARTIN/AP/dpa

Will Donald Trump or Kamala Harris rule the USA for the next four years? Several signs could point the way early on.

Sven Ziegler

After an election campaign full of tension, the votes are now being counted in the USA. But even after the polls close and the first interim results are announced, it could be days before a winner is declared.

The competition between Donald Trump, who has been seeking a return to the presidency since 2020, and Kamala Harris, who only entered the election campaign a few months ago, is polarizing the country.

As theNew York Timesreports, over 78 million people have already cast their vote. Both candidates hold opposing positions on key issues such as the economy and women's rights, and all seven swing states are fiercely contested.

But what signs could indicate a victory for one candidate or the other?

Midterm results in southern states decisive?

The outcome in the southern states of Georgia and North Carolina, where the polls close early, could be decisive. If initial results show Harris in the lead in these states, there would be several ways for her to achieve the necessary 270 electoral votes.

A close outcome or a Trump lead, on the other hand, would put the focus on the "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which are also central to the outcome of the election.

An unclear outcome could result in a longer count in the western states of Arizona and Nevada, which rely heavily on postal votes and traditionally take several days to count.

Given the tense situation, observers are warning of a repeat of the conflicts of 2020, when Trump claimed an early victory and questioned the integrity of the electoral system.

This year, similar doubts could put the electoral system under pressure again, as Trump supporters are already talking about electoral fraud.

Election day will also show whether the strategy of both parties will work: the Republicans are relying on Trump's support among young and non-white voters, while the Democrats are mobilizing against the former president for the first time with the issue of women's rights.

The gender issue could ultimately have a significant impact on the result. In view of the intense polarization, observers expect a race that will remain exciting until the last vote.

