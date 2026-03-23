Donald Trump is riding a rollercoaster with the global public: first the war against Iran is "almost over", then there is a verbal escalation - and now the White House is calling a ceasefire. Is this really the end? Experts are skeptical.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Washington's back and forth in retrospect: First the conflict is all but won, then the verbal threats escalate - and now suddenly there's a ceasefire.

Before Trump's announcement, experts are largely skeptical that the war can be ended quickly.

What will happen to the oil price? Experts do not expect a rapid improvement even if the war ends.

Why did Trump say almost two weeks ago that the war was already over? His former security advisor accuses him of possibly manipulating the market. Show more

Donald Trump has announced a five-day ceasefire in the war with Iran. Will everything be okay now? Here are three questions - and the experts' answers.

Is the war over now?

With politicians, it is worth looking at what they do rather than what they say. As Donald Trump told CBS News at his golf club in Doral, Florida, on March 9: "I think the war is pretty much complete. If you look at it, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense."

And yet the American airstrikes do not let up as a result. On the contrary: the Pentagon is sending additional amphibious assault ships with 2,500 marines to the region, fueling speculation that the US could soon deploy ground troops against Iran.

Recently, the war has also escalated verbally: Trump has given Tehran an ultimatum: the Strait of Hormuz must be passable within 48 hours. Otherwise, Washington would target Iran's energy infrastructure.

Trump's post from March 22. TruthSocial/@RealDonaldTrump

The reaction? Iran, for its part, is threatening to close the strait if gas supplies or the structure for oil exports are damaged. The speaker of the Iranian parliament goes one better: according to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, economic goals that finance the US military are also legitimate.

Alongside military bases, those financial entities that finance the US military budget are legitimate targets. US treasury bonds are soaked in Iranians' blood. Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets.



We monitor your portfolios. This is your final notice. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 22, 2026

A spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards seconds: "The entire infrastructure for fuel, energy, information technology and desalination will burn and be reduced to ashes at the first opportunity" if the Iranian energy infrastructure is attacked, warns Khatam al-Anbiya according to several reports.

Iranian TV showed this map with energy facilities of countries in the Middle East that help the US. via Iran International

On the one hand, Trump acts as if the war has been won. On March 20, he wrote on Truth Social that five goals had been achieved: Tehran's missile arsenal had been decimated, its arms industry had been leveled, its navy, air force and air defense had been destroyed, its nuclear capabilities had been eradicated and its allies in the Middle East were being protected.

On the other hand, the conflict is currently escalating verbally. On March 20, Serbia's President Alexander Vucic warned in the right-wing newspaper "Berliner Zeitung" : "It will be difficult to prevent the Third World War. It may have already begun, but we are not officially talking about it yet." An international race for raw materials such as oil, gas and rare earths is already underway.

In the last two weeks, Tehran has consistently fired 30 missiles and 70 drones a day, according to author and analyst Dmitri Alperovitch. He tells the Independent:"I think it's safe to assume that [Iran] can continue at this rate of fire for at least weeks, maybe longer."

"From the Iranian perspective, this is seen as a long war, a marathon, with more missiles and fewer missiles," adds Renad Mansour from the Chatham House think tank in London.

He continues: "Since the June war last year, the Iranians have been preparing for this possibility to a certain extent. They knew it would be an asymmetric war in which they would not be able to compete with the American and Israeli military, technology and intelligence. But there were certain cards that Iran could play." He is probably referring to asymmetric warfare and the threat to the Strait of Hormuz.

"There is a threat of chaos," says security expert Markus Popp from ETH Zurich with regard to the Strait of Hormuz on SRF4. He does not expect the war to end soon either. "Why should the Iranians end a war without achieving their war aims?" They are demanding reparations and the withdrawal of the Americans. Even if Trump wants to end the whole thing, the war is not over yet.

Trump has now announced a five-day ceasefire. Whether this will last and lead to peace remains to be seen: It is hard to see whether further negotiations will actually end the war.

What will happen to the oil price?

Since the start of the Iran war on February 28, the price of oil has risen steadily. There was a noticeable dip when Trump announced on March 9 that the war was as good as over - but since then, the price of a barrel of Brent and other types of oil has only gone one way: up. Gas prices have also more than doubled since the end of February.

The price trend for a barrel of Brent oil, the most sought-after oil in Europe. Oilprice.com

"Market wisdom still assumes that the war will end quickly and the Strait of Hormuz will soon be reopened," says Albert Edwards of Société Générale, analyzing the situation in the Guardian. "Maybe the market is right, but I think the risks are asymmetric that stagflation will burst the bubble of complacency."

In other words, traders continue to see a potential threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and energy facilities in the Middle East as a key factor when it comes to energy prices.

"A dense fog has been created by communication about the war: its objectives, its duration, its possible expansion and/or its evasive options," is how Barclays bank assesses the situation, according to the Guardian. One problem: even if the war ended today, it would take time to return to pre-war levels, CNBC quotes the Wall Street bank.

Specifically, "We now expect Hormuz traffic to remain at just 5 percent of normal levels for an extended period of 6 weeks before gradually recovering for a month," according to Bank Wall Street-

Ross Harrison of the Middle East Institute expects prices to continue to rise. "Unless [the US] eliminates all Iranian response options - which I don't think is the case - military means alone to open the strait would probably not have the desired effect of easing oil markets and prices," he warns on "NBC News".

The situation is currently deadlocked: "Ships will not pass [the Strait of Hormuz], and insurance companies will not insure ships as long as the war is active."

Trump's warnings to Tehran are not making the situation any better, adds Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi from the London-based think tank Chatham House.

"The threats are unlikely to have any effect, and Iran will continue to try to raise the cost of war because it thinks this is the only way for the US, and therefore Israel, to prevent further threats once this war is over," says Tabrizi.

The ceasefire now announced by Trump is likely to lower energy prices for the time being, but it will be some time before the pre-war level is reached - and only if the weapons remain silent.

Why did Trump say days ago that the war was already over?

How did Donald Trump come to claim on March 9 that an end to the war was already in sight? The 79-year-old may have believed this to be true, his former security adviser John Bolton told CNN. But there is also another possibility: "He could be manipulating the markets," says the ex-diplomat directly.

The sharp rise in oil prices caused the stock market to plummet, Bolton explained on March 10. "It was only his words that reversed the trend in both markets. And if there's one thing the president is obsessed with, it's the markets and the price of gasoline at the pump."

A third explanation could be that the White House is preparing to declare victory in the conflict. This has not materialized to date.