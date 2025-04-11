Valves at the uranium processing plant in Isfahan. Western states fear that Iran wants to build nuclear weapons. imago images/UPI Photo

The USA and Iran are holding talks on Iran's nuclear program in Oman on Saturday. US President Donald Trump has urged Tehran to negotiate - and is threatening military action otherwise.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The nuclear agreement with Iran has lapsed since the USA withdrew in 2018 during Donald Trump's first term of office.

Since then, Iran has continuously enriched uranium to up to 60 percent. Western states fear that Iran wants to build nuclear weapons.

Now Trump wants a new "deal" and is threatening to use military force otherwise. According to experts, the USA and Israel could bomb Iran's nuclear facilities.

Talks between the USA and Iran start on Saturday in Oman. Show more

Western states fear that Iran wants to build nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. An overview of Iran's nuclear ambitions:

The nuclear agreement with Iran

After years of negotiations with the five UN veto powers - the USA, China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany - the Iranian nuclear agreement was concluded in Vienna on July 14, 2015. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it is intended to ensure that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons. At the same time, Iran is permitted to use nuclear energy for civilian purposes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Financial and trade sanctions imposed on Iran will be lifted.

Trump withdraws from the agreement

During Trump's first presidency from 2017 to 2021, the USA unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018. The Republican had always criticized the agreement negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama as being too lenient towards Iran. As a result, the US re-imposed sanctions against Tehran.

Tehran's gradual withdrawal from the agreement

In May 2019, one year after Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement, Tehran began to withdraw in stages. Iran increased the enrichment level of uranium to five percent. In the nuclear agreement, 3.67 percent had been agreed as permissible.

Iran will subsequently increase the enrichment level to 20 percent and even to 60 percent in 2021. An enrichment level of 90 percent is required to produce nuclear weapons.

Iran is also increasing the number of centrifuges required to enrich uranium. Tehran is also restricting its cooperation with IAEA inspectors. Inspections are being restricted, surveillance cameras switched off and inspectors' accreditations withdrawn.

The state of affairs

According to the latest IAEA report, Iran now has 8294 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 41 times more than the upper limit stipulated in the 2015 agreement. According to the information, Iran now also has around 275 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent.

According to experts, the country now produces 35 to 40 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent every month. To build a nuclear bomb, 42 kilograms of further enriched uranium would be required. Iran is the only country in the world that has no nuclear weapons and enriches uranium to 60 percent. However, many more steps would be necessary to build a nuclear bomb.

New negotiations

During the term of office of Trump's successor Joe Biden, attempts to revive the nuclear agreement were unsuccessful. With Trump's return to the White House in January, the issue gained new momentum. The Republican has repeatedly offered Tehran a new "deal" and threatened to use military force otherwise. According to experts, the USA and Israel could bomb Iran's nuclear facilities if no agreement is reached. The USA also imposed new sanctions against Iran.

The US President repeated his threat to journalists in Washington on Wednesday. Military action against Tehran was "absolutely" possible if the talks did not lead to an agreement, he said. "If the military requires it, we will use the military", Trump added, emphasizing that Israel would "take the lead" in such a case.